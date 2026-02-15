MIAMI – Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley is proud to announce its participation in the Chicken Coupe event at the 2026 South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF®). The nationally recognized restaurant brand will feature its famous fried chicken—crispy, flavorful, and perfectly executed—at one of the festival’s most anticipated events.

Known for redefining elevated Southern comfort cuisine, Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley continues to expand its national footprint. It also makes a strong impression in Miami. Participation in SOBEWFF®’s Chicken Coupe further solidifies the brand’s place in the culinary conversation. This brings its signature flavors to a global audience of food lovers, media, and industry leaders.

Guests at Chicken Coupe can expect the restaurant’s famous fried chicken. It is well seasoned, carefully marinated, and fried to a golden crisp. The chicken stays juicy inside and crunchy outside. This dish is at the heart of Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley. It is comfort food, elevated with care, culture, and hospitality.

“We are honored to participate in SOBEWFF® and to share one of our most iconic dishes with guests from around the world,” said Owner Kevin Kelley. “Our fried chicken is a staple of our brand. It’s rooted in tradition but delivered with the elevated touch that defines Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley.”

South Beach Wine & Food Festival

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival draws thousands each year. It offers a strong platform for standout food brands. As Kitchen + Kocktails grows in major markets, its role in Chicken Coupe marks another milestone.

Festival guests are encouraged to visit Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley in Miami. Enjoy the full menu of elevated Southern comfort dishes. Sip handcrafted Kocktails in a vibrant, design-forward space.

For more information or to make a reservation, visit Kitchen+kocktails