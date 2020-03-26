CHI Offering COVID-19 Testing for Monroe and Miami-Dade Counties Residents

MIAMI – Community Health of South Florida, Inc. (CHI) continues to serve on the front lines of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with drive through COVID-19 testing in both Marathon and south Miami-Dade.

So far, the non-profit organization has screened more than 1,650 people and tested more than 420. Among the results, 19 have tested positive as of March 25, 2020.

Patients with positive test results have received a call from the CHI care team informing them and educating them on next steps.

In addition, patients have access to the online patient portal to enable real time access to their results. CHI tells those positive patients that the Department of Health (DOH) will also be contacting them as CHI shares all positive results with the DOH.

Those looking to get tested need to meet the following criteria: They have recently traveled to any of the high-risk countries or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19. In addition, they might be experiencing the following symptoms: fever, cough or shortness of breath.

Drive through testing will be as follows:

Doris Ison Health Center 10300 SW 216 St . Miami, FL 33190 Monday through Friday from 9am to noon. (No need to call first for this testing location and no appointment necessary)

CHI Marathon Health Center 2805 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL 33050 every Saturday from 11am to 12:30pm BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Must be a resident of Monroe County and meet testing criteria. Call first (305)216-2107 or email KeysCovid19@chisouthfl.org

“This organization was founded to ensure that everyone has access to high quality healthcare regardless of income or insurance status,” said Brodes H. Hartley, Jr. “After hurricane Andrew we were the first to open our doors to the community, and once again we were the first in Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties to offer drive through COVID-19 testing during this pandemic.”

CHI has also integrated behavioral health staff into its COVID-19 testing operations. This team of therapists and mental health technicians helps to ease anxiety and stress related to the Coronavirus pandemic.

CHI’s health centers remain open during this time as patients are being screened at the entrance for COVID-19 as a precaution for safeguarding the general patient population. Those with symptoms are not allowed inside so that primary care, behavioral health, dental, OB/GYN, pharmacy, vision, radiology and urgent care visits can continue. (only emergency dental visits will occur at this time)