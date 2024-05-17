St. George, Grenada – Ahead of what has been dubbed “an eclectic Grenadian showcase of culinary eminence” by the CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, Petra Roach, five esteemed chefs have landed in the Spice Isle to honour the island’s diverse foodways. The notable chefs – Carla Hall, Erick Williams Cleophus Hethington, and Nduvoakim Abdus-Salaam – led by Chef Alexander Smalls are marking the historic occasion as part of an exciting collaboration between the Grenada Tourism Authority and the James Beard Foundation®.

The contingent landed in our Culinary Capital at the Maurice Bishop International Airport on Wednesday 15th May and will participate in several immersive activities in the coming days.

Exploring Grenada’s Cuisine

This week, they get a first look at the “Taste of Grenada with Chef Alexander Smalls” film – a documentary shot by the Grenada Film Company that traverses the island’s vibrant landscape and explores Grenada’s cuisine through the lens of five local chefs.

“This collaboration between James Beard Foundation® and Grenada Tourism Authority is an important recognition of the foodways of the African Diaspora and the contributions of the island nation of Grenada,” explains the award-winning Smalls. Lauding the efforts of local tourism officials to signal a new era of brilliant community partnerships while honouring revered traditions, Chef Alexander Smalls is heartily encouraged by this cultural synergy. “It brings our cultural expression in the global culinary conversation of excellence in food and furthermore solidifies that everyone deserves a seat at the table when dinner is served.”

Importance of Cross-Continental Collaborations

This sense of belonging is also echoed by Chef Carla Hall, a celebrated arbiter of cuisine and renowned television personality who is well-known for her appearances in the fifth and eighth seasons of Bravo’s ‘Top Chef’. “Cross-continental collaborations are really important because they get us curious about other cultures. By exploring how we’re alike and how we’re different, we can better understand where we all come from and how our respective cultures have evolved in certain ways,” she states.

With preparations well underway at Silversands Grenada for the bespoke dinner experience on Saturday 18th May, Chef Hall, alongside her cohorts, is delighted to experience the inimitable magic of Grenada’s landscape. She is thrilled to connect with leaders in the local culinary industry, such as agro-processors from Grenada Agro Tourism and beloved Grenadian Chef Belinda Bishop who will host a ‘Cocoa Brunch Experience’ for the contingent at The Bay House, as well as pay a visit to the Grand Anse Spice Market. “These kinds of partnerships don’t just enrich our knowledge—they actually make both cultures stronger by showing us how interconnected we all are.”