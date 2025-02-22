Travel

Chef Valentine Mckenzie Living His Dream Job at Couples Tower Isle

Chef Valentine Mckenzie at Couples Tower Isle
Chef Valentine Mackenzie

OCHO RIOS, Jamaica – On Valentine’s Day, Chef Valentine Mackenzie checked every food dish made for the guests at Couples Tower Isle. The hotel has been fully booked.

Having been employed by Couples Resorts since 2005, Chef Mckenzie says he went a step further with year’s Valentine’s Day cuisine citing the example of the oyster dish.

“We added the oyster Rockefeller with a touch of cream spinach, bread crumbs, and salmon”.

Chef Valentine Mackenzie oyster rockerfellas at Couples Tower Isles

On any other day, Chef Mckenzie says he is living his dream job at Couples Tower Isle. He has wanted this job since he was 10 years old. He finds it rewarding to help young people grow into senior positions.

Chef Mckenzie has high standards. He has won 10 gold medals and 5 silver medals in local cooking contests. Because of this, he became the coach of the National Culinary team.

 

