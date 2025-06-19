Local News

Chef Jeff Johnson Celebrates Juneteenth and Debuts Cookbook

An Evening of Freedom and Flavor with One of Today’s Most Inspiring Culinary Voices

Connecting Through Food: Chef Jeff Johnson's Culinary Adventure
Chef Jeff Johnson
CORAL GABLES — Books & Books proudly presents a special evening with acclaimed chef, culinary innovator, and storyteller Chef Jeff Johnson, in celebration of his debut cookbook, Seasonal Roots: Fresh Favorites for Every Season.

Taking place on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 7:00 PM, at the Coral Gables Books & Books location (265 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134), this vibrant event coincides with Juneteenth, offering a rich tribute to African American culinary heritage, community, and the art of cooking with fresh, seasonal ingredients.

Admission is free, and early registration is encouraged at https://bit.ly/chef-jeff-event. Guests can buy or pre-order the cookbook. They will also get signed copies of *Seasonal Roots: Fresh Favorites for Every Season.*

About The Book

Seasonal Roots: Fresh Favorites for Every Season is more than a cookbook—it's a soulful celebration of food, family, and cultural heritage. Chef Jeff shares seasonal recipes, warm personal stories, and useful kitchen tips. He invites readers to enjoy cooking with fresh ingredients. He also shows how food can create strong connections. His debut is a flavorful fusion of tradition and innovation, tailored for home cooks of all skill levels.

Event Highlights Include:

Live conversation and Q&A with Chef Jeff Johnson

Personal reflections on his culinary journey—from childhood kitchens to feeding U.S. troops abroad

Insights on Juneteenth and the enduring role of food in African American history

Seasonal cooking tips and signature recipes

Book signing and meet-and-greet with Chef Jeff

 

