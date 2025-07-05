Chef D and the Art of Culinary Expressions

SOUTH FLORIDA – July is National Culinary Arts Month, a time to celebrate the chefs, cooks, and culinary professionals who turn ingredients into edible art. South Florida Caribbean News caught up with Chef D, a beloved culinary creative known for his soulful approach to food and dedication to inspiring the next generation of chefs.

In this heartfelt conversation, Chef D shares how food shaped his life, what keeps him going in the kitchen, and why love is essential.

Q&A with Chef D: Serving Passion and Purpose, One Dish at a Time

What’s your most vivid food memory from childhood? Was there a moment you knew you wanted to become a chef?

My most vivid childhood food memory didn’t necessarily inspire me to become a chef, but it left a mark on my soul. My grandmother made me a bowl of Kellogg’s cornflakes before school. She sliced bananas, sprinkled sugar, and poured milk—simple? But the way her hands did it, the love she put into that bowl… few things in life have tasted better. That memory guides how I cook today. I try to infuse every dish I make with that same kind of love.

What do you love most about being a chef? What keeps you inspired in the kitchen?

I mostly cook for weddings. Nowadays, people often treat wedding food as something to check off the list. But I want to give couples a culinary experience—something they’ll remember forever. What keeps me going is that every couple is different. Everyone has a unique relationship with food, and learning what brings them joy challenges me to create something new each time. It never feels repetitive.

Why do seasonal ingredients matter to you? Any tips for those wanting to cook more seasonally?

I have a love-hate relationship with seasonal cooking. When I fall in love with a seasonal ingredient, I hate waiting for it to come back around! But if you’re cooking seasonally, a good tip is to start with ingredients you’re already comfortable with—then branch out. Find variations of what you love and experiment from there. Don’t try to learn everything simultaneously, or you’ll get frustrated. Grow into it.

Is there a tip, tool, or technique that changed the way you cook?

Yes. During culinary school, one of my chefs told me, “Recipes don’t talk.” I used to improvise often, and some classmates didn’t like that. But the chef reminded us that recipes are just guides. They don’t tell you how to bring them to life—you do that. I remember that moment even when I mentored others and saw them veer from a recipe. They might be on the path to discovering something beautiful. Who am I to stop that?

If you could cook dinner for anyone—past or present—who would it be, and what would you make?

I’d love to cook for my ancestors, especially my great-aunts who inspired me in the kitchen. They passed before I became who I am today as a chef. One of them even co-owned a Royal Castle restaurant here in Miami, and people still talk about her buttermilk biscuits. I’d probably try to recreate something grand and four-star, but honestly, they’d appreciate a simple, love-filled meal more. Just seeing their pride would mean everything.

Fill in the blank: Being a chef means __________.

Being a scientist, a mathematician, an artist, and a magician—all simultaneously. Like MacGyver in an apron.

Have you noticed a shift in how younger generations approach food and cooking? How is it changing the culinary world?

Absolutely. I don’t see the same kind of inspiration I had growing up. Chefs like Emeril Lagasse influenced me. His shows—especially Essence of Emeril—taught you how to cook with intention. Today, most food content is about competition and speed, not learning. But on the flip side, platforms like TikTok and Instagram are helping people share their culture through food. We’re seeing dishes we never would’ve encountered otherwise. The internet shrank the world, and that’s a beautiful thing.

Final Thoughts from Chef D

For Chef D, the kitchen is more than just a workspace—it’s a place of connection, memory, and transformation. Whether crafting a wedding menu or mentoring aspiring young chefs, his philosophy remains the same: cook with love and let every plate tell a story.

Chef D’s culinary journey began not in a kitchen, but in a college apartment at Florida State University. While studying business and criminology, he found himself drawn more to the Food Network than his textbooks. One Friday morning, when a friend called to make weekend plans, Chef D declined. He was busy roasting a marinated dish he had prepared just for himself. That moment of joy, rooted in cooking for no one but himself, was the spark that changed everything.

Despite being met with doubt and even laughter from others, Chef D followed his passion with unshakable resolve. He began building a portfolio by cooking elaborate meals and photographing them. He hustled to land his first job at Sonny’s BBQ in Tallahassee and kept pushing forward. After earning his degree in criminology from FSU, he enrolled in the accelerated culinary program at Johnson & Wales University in North Miami. Though tuition seemed out of reach, the financial aid staff, moved by his story and ambition, made it possible for him to attend.

Upon graduating, Chef D was recruited by Walt Disney World. Within a week, he transitioned from the kitchen into a management training program, an early testament to his work ethic and leadership. After Disney, Chef D went on to manage several restaurants, including Darden concepts, the Mahogany Grill, and Johnny Rockets on South Beach’s Ocean Drive.

Eventually, Chef D shifted toward education, originally with the idea of using his criminology degree. Instead, he found his calling again through culinary education. He used his ServSafe certification to teach in schools across Dade County for over a decade. He also worked with culinary programs in Overtown and led youth summer camps, sparking a love for cooking in young people of all ages.

His influence extended internationally when an opportunity came through an Instagram message, leading him to cook in the United Arab Emirates. He spent time in Dubai sharing his culinary gifts on a global stage.

Chef D: Kids Can Cook

Today, Chef D proudly caters with his company, “Over the Top Catering” and “Kids Can Cook.” He is passionate about creating memorable culinary experiences for weddings. He takes pride in bringing each couple’s unique cultural identity to life through the dishes he prepares.

With a heart for mentorship, a love for flavor, and a story rooted in determination, Chef D continues to inspire others through food and purpose. His next ventures include expanding his brand “Kids Can Cook” internationally to help kids around the world develop cooking habits.

Craving a little kitchen magic? Catch up with Chef D on Instagram @kidscancookorg and stir up some inspiration at kidscancook.org. Trust us—this chef’s got the recipe for fun, flavor, and future foodies!