Charlie Crist Makes First Round of Democratic Primary Endorsements
Throws Support Behind Dynamic Florida Democrats Across the Sunshine State
[ST. PETERSBURG] – Charlie Crist’s campaign unveiled the first round of Democratic candidates being endorsed by Charlie in Florida House and Senate races across the Sunshine State.
Among those being endorsed by Charlie Crist are Florida House Representative Fentrice Driskell, who has recently been tapped as the next leader of the Florida House Democrats and Democratic rising star, Florida Senator Shevrin Jones. Crist is also throwing his weight behind Janelle Perez, Latina and LGBTQ+ business woman running for State Senate in Miami-Dade, as well as former Orange County NAACP President, Tiffany Hughes who is running for State Representative.
Crist’s endorsements are a reflection of the campaign’s commitment to supporting a diverse group of leaders across the Sunshine State to deliver for everyday Floridians.
“I’m proud to endorse this incredible group of public servants fighting to build a Florida that we are all proud to call home,” said Charlie Crist. “More than ever, Florida needs leaders who will protect women’s reproductive freedoms, stand up for LGBTQ+ Floridians, fight for common sense gun violence prevention, and work to make Florida affordable for every single community — these are those leaders.”
Charlie Crist Endorsements
- Rep. Fentrice Driskell for Florida House District 67
- Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson for Florida House District 21
- Rep. Susan Valdes for Florida House District 64
- Rep. Christopher Benjamin for Florida House District 107
- Rep. Michael Gottlieb for Florida House District 102
- Rep. Marie Woodson for Florida House District 105
- Rep. Dianne Hart for Florida House District 63
- Rep. Felicia Robinson for Florida House District 104
- Rep. Travaris McCurdy for Florida House District 41
- Rep. Michele Rayner for Florida House District 62
- Sen. Shevrin Jones for Florida Senate District 35
- Sen. Lori Berman for Florida Senate District 26
- Sen. Tina Polsky for Florida Senate District 30
- Adam Benna for Florida House District 114
- Janelle Perez for Florida Senate District 38
- Tiffany Hughes for Florida House District 39
- Joy Goff-Marcil for Florida Senate District 10
- Eunic Ortiz for Florida Senate District 18
- Lindsay Cross for Florida House District 60
- Allie Braswell for Florida House District 45
- Ashley Gantt for Florida House District 109
- Linda Thompson-Gonzalez for Florida House District 100
- A.J. D’Amico for Florida House District 113