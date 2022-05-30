Charlie Crist Makes First Round of Democratic Primary Endorsements

[ST. PETERSBURG] – Charlie Crist’s campaign unveiled the first round of Democratic candidates being endorsed by Charlie in Florida House and Senate races across the Sunshine State.

Among those being endorsed by Charlie Crist are Florida House Representative Fentrice Driskell, who has recently been tapped as the next leader of the Florida House Democrats and Democratic rising star, Florida Senator Shevrin Jones. Crist is also throwing his weight behind Janelle Perez, Latina and LGBTQ+ business woman running for State Senate in Miami-Dade, as well as former Orange County NAACP President, Tiffany Hughes who is running for State Representative.

Crist’s endorsements are a reflection of the campaign’s commitment to supporting a diverse group of leaders across the Sunshine State to deliver for everyday Floridians.

“I’m proud to endorse this incredible group of public servants fighting to build a Florida that we are all proud to call home,” said Charlie Crist. “More than ever, Florida needs leaders who will protect women’s reproductive freedoms, stand up for LGBTQ+ Floridians, fight for common sense gun violence prevention, and work to make Florida affordable for every single community — these are those leaders.”

Charlie Crist Endorsements