Charlie Crist Announces Get Out The Vote Rally with President Biden
Only Weeks Away from Election Day, Crist to Rally with Joe Biden in South Florida
ST. PETERSBURG — With only weeks to go until the election, Charlie Crist’s campaign for governor of Florida is announcing a get out the vote rally alongside President Joe Biden on November 1st in South Florida.
The rally, which will feature President Biden, Charlie Crist, and other candidates and local community leaders, is scheduled to take place on the same day as the President’s fundraiser for Crist.
“I could not be more thrilled to welcome President Biden to Florida as we mobilize and energize our state for the fight ahead,” said Charlie Crist. “Floridians know our rights, our freedoms, and our lives are on the line this November. Alongside President Biden, we’re going to fight like hell to make sure we make Ron DeSantis a one-term governor.”
