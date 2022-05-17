Charlie Crist Accepts Democratic Gubernatorial Debate in Miami

[ST. PETERSBURG] — Today, Charlie Crist, candidate for governor of Florida, accepted an invitation from NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 to debate in Miami on July 21st. The event will be broadcast in both English and Spanish across the Sunshine State.

“I look forward to a robust debate about the future of Florida with my fellow Democratic candidates for governor,” said Charlie Crist. “The voices of Floridians are the most important voices this election cycle, and come November, they will be heard.”

Over the past months, Crist has already participated in four forums with his fellow Democratic gubernatorial candidates. They include: Manatee Democratic Executive Committee, Democratic Women’s Club of Florida, Democratic Progressive Caucus of Florida, and Democratic Environmental Caucus of Florida.

Crist is also scheduled to participate in the Democratic Black Caucus of Florida Forum this weekend. Plus, the Miami-Dade Democratic Executive Committee Forum at the end of the month.