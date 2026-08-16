CG Oliver Mair “Farwell Tour” Thanks Jamaican Diaspora

A heartfelt farewell to a leader who has left a lasting mark on our community.

Consul General of Jamaica, Miami, Hon. Oliver Mair, continues his Farewell Tour across South Florida, stopping to connect with the Jamaican diaspora and celebrate years of dedicated service.

On Saturday, August 15, A D Enterprise hosted a reception at The Wisteria in honor of CG Oliver Mair, recognizing his service to South Florida and the Southern United States.

Watch the highlights, celebrate the moment, and share your favorite memory or message of appreciation for CG Mair in the comments. Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more community stories.