NORTH MIAMI BEACH – With doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers in South Florida risking their wellbeing for their communities, celebrity Chef Ivan Dorvil and the City of North Miami Beach (NMB) worked together to provide meals and gratitude for the healthcare heroes at Jackson North Medical Center today, April 7, 2020, at 1 p.m.

Chef Ivan starred in two Food Network hit series — Chopped (winner season 11) and Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. He prides himself on his passion for elevating the culinary landscape in Florida and wanted to give back to those who are on the frontline fighting against COVID-19.

Chef Ivan owns and operates Ivan’s Cookhouse, a Caribbean-Asian fusion restaurant located in the in Miami-Dade County, and has served A-list celebrities including Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, Lenny Kravitz, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and Nicole Kidman. The Jackson North Medical Center team has a special place in Chef Ivan’s heart.

He has never forgotten the compassionate care they’ve provided family members in the past and wanted to extend his thanks by preparing and delivering some of his most popular dishes: braised okra turkey, smoked collar-green, and rice djon-djon.