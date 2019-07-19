Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Hon. Edward Seaga in Miami

SOUTH FLORIDA – Join Consul General Oliver Mair, Consulate General of Jamaica, Miami to celebrate the life and legacy of former Jamaica Prime Minister, Most Hon. Edward George Phillip Seaga.

The evening of Celebration of Life for the former Prime Minister will be held on Friday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m., at Holy Family Episcopal Church in North Miami.

There will be live Cultural presentations from: Tallawah Mento Band, Jamaica Folk Revue, South Florida Caribbean Chorale and ASHE.

Click here to RSVP