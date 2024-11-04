Entertainment

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at the Fireworks Festival in Jamaica

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News12 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Fireworks Festival in Jamaica

Fireworks Festival in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – On December 31st, Jamaica will host the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) Fireworks Festival 2024 simultaneously at the Kingston Waterfront, Ocho Rios Bay Beach, and Harmony Beach Park in Mobay. The 3 events will be free to the public and have attracted tens of thousands of tourists and locals yearly. Performances have always come from Jamaica’s top-tier artists and this year will be no different.

Leading up to the Dec 31st Festivities, the UDC has decided to partner with the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) in producing its lead up activations for the Annual UDC Fireworks Festival. These activations are being merged with JaRIA’s monthly talent showcase and corporate mingle dubbed “Reggae Wednesdays JaMz” held each 2nd Wednesday at Coral Cliff in Mobay and every 4th Wednesday at Festival Marketplace on the Kingston Water front.

2023 Kingston on the Waterfront Fire Works Festival

Ewan Simpson, the General Counsel at UDC and Chairman at JaRIA says, “The UDC is hosting the festival with the acronym STYLE, as it aims to Sustainably Transform Your Lived Experiences and a partnership with JaRIA, The UmbrellaEntertainment Industry Association, in discovering, developing, and showcasing our finest talent, while providing a space where corporate and creative can coexist, is a win-win for all.”

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News12 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

Fred Locks Supports Exoneration of Marcus Garvey

Reggae Singer Fred Locks Supports Exoneration of Marcus Garvey

February 27, 2022
The Legacy of Garnet Silk, Celebrating His Birthday at Music Is The Rod

The Legacy of Garnet Silk, Celebrating His Birthday at Music Is The Rod

April 5, 2024
Just Being Funny: An already ‘bumpy’ bus ride gets wilder

Just Being Funny: An already ‘bumpy’ bus ride gets wilder

May 10, 2020

Music lovers enjoy, Jamaica National Building Society (JNBS) sponsored ‘Classical Evening with Sonya Headlam’

July 6, 2009
Back to top button