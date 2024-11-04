KINGSTON, Jamaica – On December 31st, Jamaica will host the Urban Development Corporation (UDC) Fireworks Festival 2024 simultaneously at the Kingston Waterfront, Ocho Rios Bay Beach, and Harmony Beach Park in Mobay. The 3 events will be free to the public and have attracted tens of thousands of tourists and locals yearly. Performances have always come from Jamaica’s top-tier artists and this year will be no different.

Leading up to the Dec 31st Festivities, the UDC has decided to partner with the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) in producing its lead up activations for the Annual UDC Fireworks Festival. These activations are being merged with JaRIA’s monthly talent showcase and corporate mingle dubbed “Reggae Wednesdays JaMz” held each 2nd Wednesday at Coral Cliff in Mobay and every 4th Wednesday at Festival Marketplace on the Kingston Water front.

2023 Kingston on the Waterfront Fire Works Festival