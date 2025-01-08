Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day Holiday in Tamarac

TAMARAC – The City of Tamarac invites residents and the greater community to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Holiday Celebration at Tamarac Park, 7501 N. University Drive, on Saturday, Jan.18, at 10 a.m.

This free, family-friendly celebration will have food trucks, a kid’s zone with bounce houses, and a vendor hall. The vendor hall will showcase local businesses and community resources. Onstage, there will be dance performances by Joy Deco, Ambitious Legacy Dance Ensemble, and the Vision Dance Company.

Attendees can also enjoy crowd favorites performed by one of South Florida’s most versatile live bands, the Deep Fried Funk Band.

In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 20, City of Tamarac offices will be closed.