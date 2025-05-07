Celebrate Haiti: A Weekend of Culture and Fun in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH – Be part of the inaugural weekend of the City’s Haitian Heritage Month Celebration on May 9-10, 2025, featuring an exciting lineup of Haitian culture and gastronomy. Experience a curated Short Film Series by writer-director Al’lkens Plancher on May 9, followed by a film and storytelling workshop led by Plancher on May 10. The weekend will culminate in a lively Konpa Dance class, with music provided by renowned Haitian DJ @Ti.Joe.

Don’t miss this vibrant celebration of Haitian arts during Haitian Heritage Month! Visit Pompano Beach Arts to RSVP for any and all events.

Haitian Heritage Month Celebration Schedule of Events

Celebrating Haitian Cinema – May 9

Celebrating Haitian Cinema Curated Short Films by Haitian Filmmaker Al’Ikens Plancher | Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 6 – 9 pm.

Experience the powerful storytelling of Haitian filmmaker Al’Ikens Plancher through six thought-provoking short films. Enjoy Haitian food tastingings with recipe cards featuring traditional cuisine.



Film & Storytelling Workshop – May 10

Film & Storytelling Workshop: Exploring Culture-Based Narratives | Pompano Beach Cultural Center Digital Media Lab, 11 – 2 pm.

Gain hands-on experience in crafting compelling narratives with award-winning filmmaker Al’Ikens Plancher. Learn techniques in visual storytelling, directing, and production.

Konpa Pompano – May 10

Konpa Pompano | Ali Cultural Center, Konpa Pompan Vendor Marketplace, Konpa Lessons, DJ Dance Party; 5 – 10pm

Feel the Caribbean heat with TOP Haitian DJ @Ti.Joe! Known for his high-energy sets and collaborations with legends like Carimi and Joe Dwet File, he’s ready to keep the dancefloor alive at Konpa Pompano.

This class is intended to introduce participants to Haitian music and dance in a lively, groovy program that will engage and elevate both beginners and seasoned dancers alike. Grab your favorite dance partner or come alone!