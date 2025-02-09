Celebrate Food and Wine at SOBEWFF® with St. Kitts Chefs

SOUTH BEACH – Kittitian chefs Stephen Marsham and Alaric Arache will headline St. Kitts’ participation, spearheaded by the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, at the prestigious Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival® (SOBEWFF®).

Scheduled for February 20 to 23, 2025, this prestigious, celebrity-filled four-day affair honors the best in gastronomy, beverages, and spirits, drawing food lovers and industry experts from across the world.

Chefs Marsham and Arache will showcase the lively flavors and cooking skills of St. Kitts. They will present real dishes that reflect the true taste of the island’s food culture.

Kelly Fontenelle, Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, emphasized the importance of this prestigious platform in showcasing the island’s culinary offerings.

“Participating in SOBEWFF® presents an incredible opportunity to highlight the diverse and flavourful cuisine of St. Kitts,” Fontenelle said. “What better way to promote our destination than through the culinary talents of our local chefs, who bring creativity, authenticity, and the essence of our culture to every dish. We are thrilled to have Chef Marsham and Chef Arache represent us on this global stage.”

St. Kitts will show off its cooking skills at this event. It aims to attract food lovers, culture fans, and adventure seekers. Joining SOBEWFF® fits with the St. Kitts Tourism Authority’s plan. They want to improve culinary tourism and support sustainable growth in tourism.

The destination is becoming well-known for its mix of traditional flavors and modern cooking trends. Events like SOBEWFF® are important for boosting its reputation worldwide.