Celebrate Community Day At The Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater

MIAMI – The Southeast Overtown/Park West CRA and Black Archives History and Research Foundation of South Florida presents Community Day at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater.

The Community Day will take place this Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Complex, located at 819 N.E. 2nd Avenue, Miami. The family fun starts at 10 AM and ends at 6 PM. Admission is Free.

The afternoon includes free guided tours of the Visions of Our 44th President exhibition, Black history movies, community & health vendors, food vendors, and more. Kids can jump in the bounce houses, plus get popcorn, cotton candy, and snow cones.

Community Day is brought to you by the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, The Southeast Overtown/Park West CRA, District 5 Commissioner Keon Hardemon, and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.