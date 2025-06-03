Celebrate Caribbean American Heritage Month in Sunrise

SUNRISE – The City of Sunrise, in partnership with Caribbean American Heritage Florida Inc. (CAHFI), is proud to host a free community celebration honoring Caribbean American Heritage Month on Saturday, June 14, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at City Park (6600 Sunset Strip, Sunrise, FL).

This vibrant event, proudly supported by Caribbean Airlines and Carib Lager, highlights the rich traditions, rhythms, and cultural contributions of Caribbean Americans through live performances, hands-on workshops, delicious cuisine, and family fun.

The evening features main stage entertainment from:

Lauderhill Steel Ensemble | 5:00–5:30 PM

Catabella (Latin fusion) | 5:45–6:45 PM

Moko Jumbie & Junkanoo Parade | 7:00–7:20 PM

Inner Circle | 7:30–9:00 PM (Reggae legends performing live!)

Families can also enjoy a Kids Zone with crafting, face painting, Caribbean games, and cultural workshops including:

Steel Pan Workshop at 5:45 PM (Led by Lauderhill Steel Ensemble)

Moko Jumbie & Junkanoo Workshop at 6:30 PM

“We are thrilled to partner with the City of Sunrise for this important celebration,” said Asa P. Sealy, Executive Director of CAHFI. “Our mission is to preserve and promote Caribbean culture while engaging communities through education and celebration. Thanks to the support of partners like Caribbean Airlines and Carib Lager, we are able to bring the energy, flavor, and unity of the Caribbean to life in South Florida.”

Attendees can expect a night of unforgettable Caribbean flair, from live music and cultural showcases to ice-cold refreshments and authentic island vibes, all in a family-friendly environment.

Admission is free and open to the public.