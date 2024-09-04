Celebrate Bourbon Heritage Month with Fort Mose’ Bourbon

FORT LAUDERDALE – Victor George Spirits (VGS), and their award winning Fort Mose’ Bourbon has expanded from one state to twelve states since its release in June of 2022. Victor G. Harvey, the owner of VGS, has traveled a lot. He shares the amazing story of Fort Mose, which is the namesake of his award-winning bourbon.

This September in honor of Bourbon Heritage month Fort Mose’ Bourbon will be featured at key events in Detroit, Richmond, Atlanta, Miami, Cleveland, Tampa and several other cities across the nation. Harvey has been asked to host these events and educate bourbon aficionados and enthusiasts on this historic time in our American History.

Fort Mose was founded in 1726 by thirty-eight slaves who escaped from Charleston, South Carolina. They sought freedom in Spanish-controlled Florida. The governor of Florida promised them safety if they fought with the native Indian allies against the English.

They agreed to do so, and word spread to plantations across the south inspiring slaves to escape and head south through Charleston, to Jacksonville, on to St Augustine, Florida beginning in 1738. This would establish the first underground railroad.

Eventually, many slaves escaped and formed a militia. They joined Spanish soldiers and Indian warriors to defeat the English forces. As a reward for their bravery, the governor of Florida granted freedom to all slaves. They were allowed to live freely in the new town of Fort Mose, just outside Saint Augustine.

“When I came across this seldom untold story while searching for a name for our bourbon, I knew this was it. Every great bourbon has a great story,” says Harvey. “I am committed to sharing this story across the United States and beyond. Remember slaves came from all over the world to the U.S. against their will so all countries need to know,” added Harvey. During this month he will also be sharing his bourbon inspired drinks.

Fort Mose Bourbon – 84 Proof

Fort Mose Bourbon is a four-year aged bourbon with an 84 proof. It won a gold medal at the San Francisco Spirits competition. This is one of the most respected awards in the spirits industry.. It can be found at major retailers such as Total Wine, Meijer, VABC and many others and retails for $49.99.