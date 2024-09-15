Entertainment

Celebrate 16 Years of Miramar Cultural Center with Patrice Rushen and Cece Peniston

The Miramar Cultural Center Presents Patrice Rushen and Cece Peniston
MIRAMAR – As part of Miramar Cultural Center’s celebration of 16 years, Patrice Rushen and Cece Peniston are performing on Saturday, October 26 at 8 pm.  The Miramar Cultural Center / ArtsPark is located at 2400 Civic Center Place in Miramar.

Patrice Rushen’s songs still shake the dance floors today.   Get ready for the four-time Grammy nominee’s popular hits “Forget Me Nots”, “Remind Me”, “Feels So Real” and “Haven’t You Heard”.  She is a talented singer, songwriter, composer, producer and music director.

Joining Rushen for this unforgettable night of music is the electrifying vocals of special guest, Cece Peniston with her hits “Finally” and “Keep on Walkin”.

The event is presented by the Miramar Cultural Center and hosted by Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis.

In celebration of their sweet 16 year, select seats for the October 26th show are currently available for only $16.  Tickets are available for purchase at MiramarCulturalCenter.org.

The Miramar Cultural Center / ArtsPark was created to celebrate creativity and diversity within the city. They are celebrating 16 years of community. This landmark is a lively place in the center of the Miramar Town Center, next to City Hall.

 

 

