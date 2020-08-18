CBD for ADHD- What do scientists say?

A wide range of mental disorders and behavioral disorders exist today, affecting millions of people every day. Though they range in both diversity and intensity, there is one that is likely to be the most predominant during our childhood: ADHD. Adventure and somewhat controlled chaos are common companions for someone with ADHD.

In the last decade, ADHD or Attention-Deficit / Hyperactivity Disorder has been misclassified and overdiagnosis. Those dealing with it often accuse all sorts of unbearable symptoms and effects, leaving them unable to emulate comfortably and adequately in today’s society.

Fortunately, hope is not entirely lost. Early research suggests that CBD or cannabidiol may help patients struggling with epileptic symptoms. It is also believed that CBD can relieve pain, sudden mood changes, anxiety, and even skin problems. Today, scientists have theorized that we could be using CBD to treat certain ADHD symptoms. But what do scientists say when it comes to ADHD and CBD?

What is ADHD?

To better clarify how CBD interacts with attention disorders, we’ll first have to understand what ADHD is.

Commonly known as a behavioral disorder, ADHD is what makes the simple task of concentrating almost unbearable. Typical symptoms of ADHD include severe inattentiveness, hyperactivity, and an increased desire for impulsive action. Regardless of how these desires may arise, it makes it difficult for someone to listen in detail, to pay attention more than a couple of minutes, or even watch a video. It gets so annoying at some point that someone with ADHD is not only unable to pay sufficient attention or remaining present in the moment.

As might be imagined, the effects of ADHD are most visible in schools. Often kids with an attention disorder find it difficult to pay attention during a class or remain in their seats for more than half an hour. Additionally, to its effects, those with ADHD might also be incapable of falling asleep, eating correctly, or even remember things they are told.

What is CBD and how does it work?

These days, it’s almost impossible not to find a blog, a post, or a community on social media not to praise the benefits of Cannabidiol. Somehow this helped many explain why so many individuals are avid to explore its benefits for disease and disorder ranging from Epilepsy and Parkinson’s to PTSD and, of course, attention deficit disorders. However, even though research suggests that CBD oil may benefit those with epilepsy and other disorders, any kind of claims around ADHD have proved to be only that: claims.

CBD or Cannabidiol, is one of the many compounds found in the cannabis plant. This plant contains thousands of compounds, all of which are classified as cannabinoids. Unlike its psycho-active neighbor THC, CBD does’ not increase your appetite, nor gets you high.

CBD products, especially oils and tinctures as those from the OrganicCBDNugs, are extracted from the hemp strain of the cannabis plant. As it happens, CBD is the second most ample compound in hemp after THC, representing the maximum of 40% of what is extracted from the hemp plant.

Studies have shown that CBD interacts with the human central control system, also known as the endocannabinoid system. ECS is responsible for regulating and operating virtually every function in our bodies and how it can stimulate those functions through receptors that respond to CBD.

Even though our bodies can naturally produce certain cannabinoids, our CB1 and CB2 receptors can respond to additional cannabinoids. A great number of CB1 receptors are located in the brain; therefore, they are essential in promoting functions such as pain, emotions, appetite, movement, and mood.

Is CBD a desirable option when it comes to ADHD?

Numerous researches have shown that a decrease in dopamine can cause both ADD and ADHD. As we’ve previously mentioned, the ECS dopamine controls everything in our cognitive ability from attention level, memory and mood. When neurotransmitters lack dopamine, it can result in the appearance of both ADHD and ADD. Cannabidiol also comes up with anti-anxiety, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties.

Moreover, cannabinoids or CBD have proved an excellent aid when it comes to the transmissions of dopamine and other neurochemicals in the brain. Not only that but CBD can also improve the cognitive process of those having problems concentrating. By applying CBD in their daily routines, people dealing with ADHD can have a better level of focus.

CBD has also shown potential in activating the adenosine receptors responsible for mood changes while the distractions and hyperactivity that come with ADHD can be minimized as well. Studies have shown that cognitive functions can be improved by treating all the symptoms that come with ADHD AND ADD. Starting from relieving pain to depression and anxiety and several other neurological issues, CBD might be a possible aid in treating attention disorders.

Current evidence of the use of Cannabidiol in ADHD patients

Today, individuals with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, described self-medicating with cannabis as a healthier alternative to conventional ADHD medications. Regardless of the small amount of evidence given by randomized controlled studies about the effects of CBD in treating ADHD, a small number of neuropsychiatrists in the U.S prescribe CBD or cannabis supplementation for managing ADHD symptoms.

In 2017 a study conducted on 30 patients with ADHD under cannabinoid treatment to investigate CBD efficiency and safety were assigned to receive two interventions: medical cannabinoid or placebo, to establish its effects on the cognitive abilities, ADHD symptoms and activity level. Unfortunately, the results showed that there is no substantial alteration between the two interventions. However, cannabinoids have shown an important improvement in impulsivity/hyperactivity and inattention.

ADHD is often a misunderstood condition. It happens because many people underestimate how devastating this can be, as this is apparently the persistent nature of today’s society. What’s even worse is that doctors tend to prescribe those who have ADHD, far too many drugs that are not only harmful but also very addictive. Currently, research on CBD and its effects are still in the process; however, many studies point that through association, it can help deal with symptoms, promoting better brain functions and better dopamine release.