Young Caymanian Sydane Barrett Building a Bright Future in Contracting and Business

By Lyndon Taylor

WEST BAY, Cayman Islands — At just 20 years old, Sydane Barrett is already laying the groundwork for a successful career in architecture and contracting. The young Caymanian, who hails from West Bay, is passionate about growth, learning, and breaking barriers for his generation.

A graduate of Cayman Academy’s Business Studies program, Barrett credits his Seventh-day Adventist education with giving him a “solid foundation for the future.” The Christian-based values he embraced during his time at the institution continue to guide his professional journey and personal development.

Barrett quickly recognizes how much his parents have influenced him. His mother, Ava Thomas, is an accountant. His father, Sydney Barrett, is an architect and contractor. They have always supported and guided him. Their example has fueled his ambition to pursue a career that blends business acumen with creativity and technical skill.

Speaking with South Florida Caribbean News, Barrett shared that his studies in business are directly aligned with his goal of entering the fields of architecture and contracting. However, he admits that the transition from school to the working world comes with its own set of challenges. “In college, one has to be responsible with classes and getting your assignments completed,” Barrett explained. “In the world of work, it requires a bit more maturity to ensure that you can cope with the various challenges.” Passionate about changing perceptions, Barrett stresses the importance of dismantling the myth that young Caymanians lack ambition. He encourages his peers to “show up and show out” in their workplaces. “Hold yourself to a different standard in the workplace. Do your work with diligence. You want to be punctual and professional,” he advised. When it comes to obstacles, Barrett is self-aware. “The challenges I face are centered around myself given my youth and inexperience, but I am always willing to learn so I can be better,” he said.

Balancing work and school is no easy task, but Barrett is focused on improving his time management skills to meet the demands of both worlds.

Supported by the love and encouragement of his large family — he’s the middle child among six sisters — Barrett draws strength from his close-knit home life.

Sydane Barrett Fave Five

For a fun glimpse into the young professional’s personality, here’s Sydane’s Fave Five:

Favorite Color : Purple

: Purple Favorite Food : Stew Chicken

: Stew Chicken Favorite Artist : Drake

: Drake Favorite Car : BMW M3

: BMW M3 Favorite Quote: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” — Philippians 4:13

Sydane Barrett has strong values and a commitment to excellence. He is determined to lead by example. He is ready to make a lasting impact on the Cayman Islands and beyond.