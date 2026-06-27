Cayman Island Experience: Foodies’ Paradise Awaits

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – Grand Cayman’s culinary scene gets the insider treatment from the women behind one of Seven Mile Beach’s Top Resorts, The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa.

Grand Cayman may be best known for its postcard-perfect beaches and turquoise water, but the island is increasingly earning attention for another reason: its food scene.

Across Seven Mile Beach and beyond, a new generation of restaurants, chefs and hospitality insiders is helping turn the destination into one of the Caribbean’s most compelling culinary getaways, where polished fine dining, beachfront classics and bold local flavors coexist within minutes of one another.

For travelers looking to eat their way through Grand Cayman, the best recommendations often come from the people who know the island beyond the guidebook.

Here, three women in the hospitality industry at The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa share their go-to restaurants, must-order local dishes and on-property favorites — offering a locally informed roadmap to where, and what, to eat now.

The Island Restaurants Worth Booking

Gaynor Wong, spa manager: Wong says her choice depends on the occasion, but her all-around favorite remains Sunshine Grill . “I’m anxiously awaiting their re-opening,” she says, calling out its “best painkillers ever,” fast service and “scrumptious” food — especially the Sunshine Scramble. Until then, The Brasserie is her pick for a quieter, upscale island experience “minus the touristy vibe,” with stellar service and standout dishes including the toasted cheese and fresh-from-the-garden tomato salad.

Wong says her choice depends on the occasion, but her all-around favorite remains . “I’m anxiously awaiting their re-opening,” she says, calling out its “best painkillers ever,” fast service and “scrumptious” food — especially the Sunshine Scramble. Until then, The Brasserie is her pick for a quieter, upscale island experience “minus the touristy vibe,” with stellar service and standout dishes including the toasted cheese and fresh-from-the-garden tomato salad. Valerie Balignasay, convention services manager and wedding specialist: For breakfast and late-morning dining, Balignasay points visitors to Icoa, Ms. Piper’s and Brixton. “I love eating out for breakfast,” she says.

For breakfast and late-morning dining, Balignasay points visitors to Icoa, Ms. Piper’s and Brixton. “I love eating out for breakfast,” she says. Ayu Purbasanti, director of leisure sales: Purbasanti recommends Morgan’s Seafood for its combination of “great food, ambience and service.”

The Local Dishes Every Visitor Should Try

Gaynor Wong, spa manager: Wong recommends turtle stew for travelers who want to try something distinctly local. “How often would you get to try that?” she says. “And it is actually quite yummy.”

Wong recommends turtle stew for travelers who want to try something distinctly local. “How often would you get to try that?” she says. “And it is actually quite yummy.” Valerie Balignasay, convention services manager and wedding specialist: Balignasay names snapper escovitch and Cayman oxtail as essential orders, describing both as “spot on” examples of local flavor.

Balignasay names snapper escovitch and Cayman oxtail as essential orders, describing both as “spot on” examples of local flavor. Ayu Purbasanti, director of leisure sales: Purbasanti recommends conch fritters and cassava cake, two island staples that give visitors a taste of Cayman’s coastal and comfort-food traditions.

Where to Eat at The Westin Grand Cayman

Gaynor Wong, spa manager: On property, Wong’s pick is Cayman Exchange, especially for what she calls the best breakfast egg sandwich.

On property, Wong’s pick is Cayman Exchange, especially for what she calls the best breakfast egg sandwich. Valerie Balignasay, convention services manager and wedding specialist: Balignasay recommends Ferdinand’s for its versatile menu and blend of Western and Asian influences.

Balignasay recommends Ferdinand’s for its versatile menu and blend of Western and Asian influences. Ayu Purbasanti, director of leisure sales: Purbasanti’s top on-property choice is Beach House, where she says the flavor combinations and service stand out. Her second pick is Woto, citing the sushi’s quality and taste.

Together, the recommendations paint a picture of Grand Cayman as more than a beach escape: it is a destination where a long weekend can move effortlessly from a barefoot breakfast to a polished seafood dinner to a taste of true island cooking. For travelers planning their next Caribbean getaway, the message from those who know the island best is clear — come for Seven Mile Beach, but leave room on the itinerary for the food.