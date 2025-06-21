CAYMAN ISLANDS – Cayman Airways has taken inflight refreshment to new heights with the launch of Sir Turtle’s Sky Brew — the first signature craft beer to be introduced inflight by a Caribbean-based airline. Developed in partnership with the Cayman Islands Brewery (Caybrew), the custom brew is now being served exclusively aboard the airline’s international jet flights.

Sir Turtle’s Sky Brew combines Caymanian pride, skill, and creativity in every sip. This drink is a special partnership between the national airline and Cayman’s top local brewery. Recently, leaders from both companies took part in tasting sessions on the ground and in the air. They worked to find the best blend for the best taste at 30,000 feet. The dry air and lower pressure on planes can change how we taste food while flying.

The result?

“This is a custom craft beer that reimagines the bold flavors of a classic India Pale Ale (IPA). It offers a smooth and refreshing taste, specially crafted to shine at high altitudes.”

Cayman Airways’ Executive Vice President for Commercial Affairs and Chief Financial Officer is Paul Tibbetts. He stated that Sky Brew matches Cayman Airways’ high-quality Caymanian brand. It also aligns with their service and hospitality.

“We are proud to partner with Caybrew on this exciting initiative that not only enhances the in-flight experience, but also further showcases the uniquely Caymanian travel experience that only Cayman Airways offers,” he stated, while also hailing the airline’s legendary Seven Fathoms Rum Punch offered for free inflight in partnership with Cayman Spirits Company. “Just as our complimentary rum punch has become a signature part of the Cayman Airways experience, Sky Brew represents another authentic celebration of local talent and craftsmanship, offering our passengers a unique taste of Cayman before they even land.”

Tibbetts said the initiative reflects Cayman Airways’ ongoing commitment to promoting local partnerships and delivering a travel experience that is distinctly and authentically Caymanian.

Caybrew, known for its premium brewing standards and deep connection to the Cayman community, developed Sky Brew with careful attention to flavor and altitude, inspired by the vibrance of the Cayman Islands and Cayman Airways.

“As a proud Caymanian brewery, we are delighted to collaborate with Cayman Airways to craft Sky Brew – an exclusive brew that captures the essence of our islands in every sip,” said Mark Haring, Caybrew Brand Manager. “This partnership is a tribute to Cayman’s rich tradition of craftsmanship, warm hospitality, and dynamic entrepreneurial spirit, bringing a true taste of home to the skies.”

Inaugural Flight

Sky Brew officially launched on May 22, 2025. For a short time, all adult passengers (18 and older) can enjoy one free Sky Brew on any international flight. Extra drinks can be bought on the plane for $6 each.