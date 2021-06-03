Causion’s Father’s Day Reggae Concert Promotes Cancer Awareness for Men

[Broward County] – Antigua and Barbuda’s Reggae Ambassador, Causion, headlines a Father’s Day concert unlike any other. Streaming live on Causion’s YouTube channel starting at 6:30 pm EDT on June 20th.

The concert continues Causion’s Thank You Mission, encouraging males, especially African-American and Caribbean males, to get screened for skin, prostate, and colon cancers. The Mission not only raises awareness, but also raises funds to assist visual and music artists who become stricken with cancer and other illnesses.

Men’s Health Month

June is Men’s Health Month and National Caribbean-American Heritage Month. Causion, born in Antigua as Gregory Colin Bailey, has lived for years in South Florida. He was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in November 2019. The Father’s Day concert streams more than a year since that diagnosis, during what is also National Cancer Survivor Month.

Known as a charismatic and energetic performer, Causion is equally humble.

“I continue to pray to the Father to keep my feet grounded and my head out of the clouds, regardless of where this journey takes me…to keep me physically, emotionally, spiritually and musically entwined.”

His tour dates have taken him throughout the US, Canada, UK and the Caribbean with reggae artists including Rita Marley, Third World, Dennis Brown, Freddie McGregor and Judy Mowatt. He has headlined many shows; fan favorites include the Moja Arts Festival and the Wadadli Music Festival.

Causion was part of the ‘Tribute to Garnet Silk’ tour across the Caribbean along with Lt. Stichie, Merciless and Professor Nuts. He has the distinction of being honored as the first Antiguan Reggae artist to perform at Jamaica’s Sumfest. Sharing the stage with Buju Banton, Mikey Spice and Mykal Rose, among others.

Causion’s Thank You Mission Guest Performers

Joining Causion in the Father’s Day Concert will be Anthony Malvo, Lee Kelly and The Lee Kelly Band. Plus, Richard Daley with AJ Brown, both of Third World Band. Tune in live, Sunday June 20th at 6:30 p.m. EDT on Causion’s YouTube channel.

For more information visit http://themissionnow.com

Community Support

This event is made possible through the generosity of the following sponsors. Norje Media, Zimma Entertainment, The Gardens, Riddims Marketing, and Moments2Remember Studios. Plus, A Better Concept PR, Hama Films Antigua, and Causion Music.