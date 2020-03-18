Carnival on St. Thomas, Virgin Island is Postponed Indefinitely

// // //

U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS – The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism’s Division of Festivals supports the decision by the Government of the Virgin Islands to postpone Carnival on St. Thomas, scheduled for April 3 to May 4, 2020, to help fight the spread of the Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte said that in keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, which promote social distancing and avoiding mass gatherings, he was in full agreement with Governor Albert Bryan Jr.’s announcement to postpone indefinitely the 68th edition of the islands’ cultural celebration.

Commissioner Boschulte thanked all stakeholders who supported the Festival, including visitors, locals, staff, volunteers, vendors, troupes, sponsors and government agencies.

He added that the Division of Festivals team, led by Director Ian Turnbull, would reach out to vendors concerning the return of deposits and payments for the Carnival Village and Food Fair in the ensuing days. The team would also be in touch with corporate sponsors regarding their future participation.

“While this is disappointing news for our community, we must leave no stone unturned in joining the international community in arresting the spread of COVID-19,” said Commissioner Boschulte. “Once this happens, we will announce our plans for the rescheduling of Carnival, the staging of St. John Celebration and other cultural events in the months ahead,” he added.