Carnival Monday Madness: A Spectacular Event in Port-of-Spain

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – The mecca of the dominant carnival force on the planet, remains Trinidad and Tobago. Now, as the season’s prevalence captivates fun-seekers around the globe, one promotional team is adamant that the events on the Carnival calendar must stand up to the expectations of the masses.

The Johnny Q Sound Company will deliver one of the biggest events in this season, on Monday, February 24th at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port-of-Spain.

This Monday Madness will feature the biggest lineup of Soca artists this season, highlighted by a performance from the legendary King of Soca, Machel Montano.

“There is a certain kind of energy that carnival should invoke. We’re not saying it’s missing completely, but a void has been filled with the inclusion of White Oak Monday Madness, one week before Carnival Monday,” said a rep for Johnny Q.

A well-known event promoter and music facilitator across the Caribbean, this is no new venture for the outfit. “Soca music is in our DNA as Trinbagonians. We want to show visitors in 2025 who we are as Trinbagonians. This will happen at the Oval on Monday, February 24th.

We’re working with Machel and the Monk Band, Patrice Roberts, Lyrikal, Nadia Batson, Road March King, Mical Teja, Ravi B, Nailah Blackman, Skinny Fabulous, Voice, and a long list of artistes, to present something that the people have not seen or experienced in a while, in T&T,” he said.

Carnival Monday Tickets

Tickets are selling very quickly. The event will have three zones to fit every budget: General, Stage Front, and Big Truck VIP.

“The Big Truck Party Zone with its elevated deck and mix and mingle area is catering to committees and their die-hard supporters. Kairi People, Vale Vibe, Bayside Events, Bayview, Event Locker Gateway to the World along with Monday Madness VIP, can be contacted directly for those tickets and they can also be purchased online at islandetickets.com. The prices range from $850 to $1500. The $850 tickets are food inclusive, with a cash bar, but the $1500 tickets are fully all inclusive,” said the event spokesperson.

Patrons will have an exclusive entrance to that area, VIP washrooms and enough space to party comfortably.

Stage Front Tickets

The stage front tickets, which are $600, offer an up-close and personal view of the artistes on stage. Doors open at 7pm. The event is billed as one of, if not, the biggest carnival blockbuster fete this season.

“Our products and our delivery in carnival as event organizers, are really and truly the advertisement for the carnivals that will follow. We have to ensure that tourists coming to carnival, are met with the best feting experiences so that they’ll tell the world about what they felt while they were here. We can’t drop the ball, not even for one season and as a promo outfit, we do not take that responsibility lightly. Monday Madness will deliver an over-the-top feting experience in 2025 because we want the world to come back again and again,” emphasized the spokesperson.

This year the company is introducing a band of musicians that they’ve taken tremendous pride in building and investing in.

“The Evolution Band has been working diligently to make their presence felt and they will be on stage at Monday Madness. The team comprises a number of young, talented musicians who are set to make a mark in the entertainment industry this year.” Added to that, The A Team Band will also hit the stage, bringing their musical strength to the Queen’s Park Oval with artistes everyone will enjoy.

The stage is ready for one of the most exciting carnival events ever, said the event organizer. “The energy surrounding this fete is out of this world already. We’re guaranteeing a secure and unforgettable night at Monday Madness. This is your ticket to amplify the thrill leading up to carnival week.”

Online tickets at islandetickets.com are selling well. Many carnival fans are expected to enter the Oval on Monday, February 24th.

Information on the event is available online @mondamadnesstt on Instagram and Facebook.