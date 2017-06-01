Carnival Cruise Line Launches Guava Wheat Beer Aboard Vista

Dr Mary

MIAMI – Carnival Vista is in the beer business! On May 20, 2017 Carnival Cruise Line celebrated American Craft Beer Week with a new beer, Guava Wheat Beer which was brewed exclusively on Carnival Vista. Guava Wheat Beer! Wow, what a combination!

“To celebrate American Craft Beer Week, Carnival Cruise Line has created a special one-of-a kind tropical flavored beer served exclusively at Carnival Vista’s RedFrog Pub & Brewery, the first brewery aboard a North American-based cruise ship.

The new Miami Guava Wheat beer was unveiled this weekend at a shipboard ceremony during which Carnival Vista’s expert brewmaster Colin Presby (and Pierre B. Camilleri) tapped the first cask of the deliciously refreshing new brew.

Guests on board were the first to sample the highly drinkable beer, hand-crafted by Presby using the finest ingredients and inspired by Carnival Vista’s Miami homeport.

Miami Guava Wheat reflects the tropics with a light body and palate-pleasing notes of tang pink guava, the primary ingredient in Miami’s ever-popular guava pastries.”

Guest consisting of the media with their family and friends, were greeted to the warm smile from Joyce Oliva, Carnival PR Representative, a live singer, and pleasurable Caribbean music while they mingle. Hors d’oeuvre such as mini hamburgers, chicken wings, and chicken curry wrap were served. And for the real reason we are there, the beer.

Patricia, from Miami said, “the guava beer had a nice, fruity, smooth, and light taste to it.” Mark from Miami Gardens exclaimed, “Red Frog as its name suggest, is a sit, relax and stay atmosphere. The new brews of beer are catered for the South Florida region as a refreshing vibe with different tropical favors mixed in this unique taste for a summer beer.”

Alicia from Homestead was asked what are her thoughts on the event overall and she conveyed, “The event was memorable. From the time we entered the port, to the time we boarded the ship for tasting, everyone was ‘really nice.’ The experience inspired us to book a cruise this summer.”

What a delightful two hours!

Beer drinkers where else can you get organic beer, great food, dynamic music, and enjoy the amenities a ship has to offer? Come sail and drink with Presby and the gang on Carnival Vista!