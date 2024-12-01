Carlene Davis Releases Christmas Song with 10 year old Antiguan

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Carlene Davis has one of the most iconic Christmas songs in Jamaica’s music catalogue. Her words “Santa Claus, Do you Ever come to the Ghetto”, ring out across the island everywhere at Christmas time.

This year for 2024 she has recorded and released a remake of the Christmas carol, “Oh Holy Night”. The song is recorded with 10-year-old singing sensation Enoch Thomas. The track was released by I and I Records and Glory Music. It was produced by Camar Doyles and Tommy Cowan. Nowell Howell was the executive producer. The track is distributed by VP Records. The original composition/production was done digitally by Camar Doyles and was redone with live music by Tommy Cowan.

The 10-year-old singing sensation from Antigua, Enoch Thomas says, “I couldn’t believe I was singing with the real Minister Carlene Davis. I feel like a Star. 2024 was very good for me – especially since I started to work withmy manager Noel Howell from New York and producer Camar Flava. Plans for next year include releasing my first single in February and recording an EP later in the year, To God be the Glory!”

Minister Carlene Davis said that “Oh Holy Night” is one of her favorite Christmas songs. She is impressed by the young Antiguan’s vocal range.