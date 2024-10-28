Carlene Davis Recognized at the 36th Sunshine Awards

by Howard Campbell

NEW JERSEY – Eleven persons were recognized at the 36th Sunshine Awards which took place on October 19 at Robert Treat Hotel in Newark, New Jersey. They include artists, sculptors and humanitarians from the Caribbean.

Among them is Carlene Davis, the Jamaican singer who excelled as a secular and gospel artist. Promoters cited her contribution to music.

“Now, get this straight; my creative process is not focused on awards but on the message that God has given me to share. However, awards are public recognition of the work being done and I appreciate each award as recognition of my commitment to excellence in sharing God’s word and love for mankind,” she said. “My whole effort is embedded in purpose and my assignment through the Almighty God. I am appreciative when mankind chooses to recognize me for what I do here on Earth, and that the music I make and the commitment to spread the word of God. It is a testimony that is bearing fruit and shining the light in a dark world, that there is hope.”

Davis is originally from Clarendon parish in Jamaica. She had a number of hit songs as a pop artist during the 1980s before her conversion to Christianity a decade later.

2024 Sunshine Awards Winners

Also accepting Sunshine Awards were Samraj “Rikki Jai” Jaimungal, Donric “Lord Funny” Williamson and Rhonda Maingot & Rose Jackman from Trinidad & Tobago; Edwin Yearwood (Barbados); Jallim Eudovic (St. Lucia); Edson Mitchell (Grenada); Carl Fraser (Guyana); Kettly Maars (Haiti); Ethiopian Herman Bekele and American musician Matthew Whitaker.