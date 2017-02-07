Carla Hill Ready To Tackle Dolphins Cancer Challenge

MIAMI – Two-time breast cancer survivor, Carla Hill will be participating in this year’s Miami Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC) bike ride and 5K run/walk.

Carla is a Dolphins Cheerleader alumni (1992) and will be celebrating her 10th anniversary this year after overcoming surgery and treatment from triple negative breast cancer, not once but twice.

South Florida Caribbean News caught up with Carla to get her perspective on the Dolphins Cancer Challenge and her passion for getting involved in community events to raise money to fight cancer.

“As a former Dolphins Cheerleader I am used to being involved in community events. While being aware of the DCC I wasn’t able to participate in previous years based on my schedule, but this year things worked out and even more so it is my 10th year of overcoming breast cancer,” said Carla.

Carla will be joined by her husband Attorney Marlon Hill and thousands of others who will bike ride, run or walk in the DCC to fight cancer.

Carla and Marlon are well known throughout South Florida for their passion and dedication to getting involved in events that raise awareness for causes such as cancer and arts & culture, and for encouraging the Caribbean-American community to stay engaged and get involved.

Overcoming breast cancer and being a kidney transplant recipient, Carla is thankful for life and knows that “every day is a gift.” “I get involved because I can give other people hope especially those going through the battle.”

Carla knows the importance of staying healthy and walks 3 times per week and watches her diet so she feels she is well prepared for the 5k Walk/Run.

Both Carla and Marlon understand the importance of giving back to the community and note that it goes beyond just giving money and you don’t have to be a millionaire to give back.

The DCC raises funds for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine where Carla received her treatment.

The DCC donates 100 percent of participant-raised funds to innovative cancer research at Sylvester.

Carla lauds the effort that Sylvester is making in the Caribbean-American community in their research study of Triple Negative Breast cancer that affects African-American and Bahamian women disproportionately. She and Marlon invites members of the Caribbean-American community to join in the fun, support the home team (Go Dolphins!), and support other cancer survivors and those who are currently going through the struggle.

Dolphin Cancer Challenge

DCC VII weekend will commence with a Kickoff Party on Friday, February 10th, followed by the DCC signature event on Saturday February 11th, that will include five bike routes through South Florida, a 5K run/walk, a finish line celebration concert by the Counting Crows.

There will be a Dolphins Youth Ride and a Youth 5K for kids ages 14-17 – extending the opportunity for cancer supporters to be of all ages and capabilities.

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC) was founded in 2010 by the Miami Dolphins organization as the signature initiative of the Foundation’s health pillar.

The DCC’s mission is to improve people’s lives through financial support for innovative cancer research at South Florida’s only academic-based cancer center – Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami.

Since its inception, the DCC has raised more than $16.5 million, donating 100 percent of participant-raised funds to Sylvester.

DCC can be found on Facebook at Facebook.com/RideDCC and on Twitter at @TackleCancer.