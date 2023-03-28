Caribbean Week Returns To New York City In June

NEW YORK — The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has announced the highly anticipated return of Caribbean Week in New York, scheduled for June 5-8, 2023, in “The Big Apple”.

The event, being held under the auspices of the CTO Foundation. It aims to showcase the vibrant Caribbean culture, and foster engagement with the media. Plus, promote thought leadership, and encourage networking within the tourism industry.

Neil Walters, Acting Secretary General of the CTO noted, “We are thrilled to be able to bring back this important event that highlights the dynamism of the Caribbean and our strong connection to the Northeastern USA, which is one of our primary source markets.” Walters explained that Caribbean Week’s hiatus over the last few years was due to the pandemic. Travel restrictions implemented globally presented not only resource challenges but also general uncertainty regarding the recovery of travel. As a result, the ability to resume activities in the marketplace was impacted.

Caribbean Week 2023 is set to showcase a dynamic lineup of events and business meetings, including those involving the CTO Executive Committee, Board of Directors, and Council of Ministers and Commissioners. These discussions will focus on the critical issues that are shaping the direction and growth of Caribbean tourism, providing an opportunity for robust and strategic dialogue.

Welcome Reception

A Welcome Cocktail Reception hosted by CTO Allied Members is scheduled during the week. Attendees can also look forward to a Tourism Industry Marketing Conference aimed at exploring trends in destination growth.

The CTO will stage a press breakfast, along with the popular Media Marketplace. They will provide a platform for Caribbean countries to engage with trade, consumer and diaspora media.

Funds raised during Caribbean Week will go towards scholarships and grants for Caribbean students in the region and the diaspora.