Caribbean Week in New York Set to Celebrate Culture, Connection and Commerce

NEW YORK – The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) is set to bring the vibrancy of the Caribbean to the heart of New York City with Caribbean Week in New York 2025 (CWNY 2025), taking place from June 1-6, 2025, at The Westin New York at Times Square.

As the premier Caribbean tourism event in North America, CWNY 2025 offers an unparalleled platform to engage with key stakeholders, showcase brand commitment to Caribbean tourism, and gain high-visibility exposure during Caribbean-American Heritage Month. The full schedule can be found at bit.ly/caribbeanweekprogram2025.

Under the theme “Caribbean Resilience: Crafting Tomorrow’s Tourism”, CWNY 2025 will feature dynamic discussions, cultural celebrations, and industry networking, including the Caribbean Media Marketplace, Caribbean Media Awards, leadership forums, artificial intelligence panels, and CTO’s high-level business meetings.

Additional York activities include the CTO Foundation’s Jean Holder Scholarship initiative and the Caribbean Next-Gen Showcase, underscoring a commitment to the future of Caribbean tourism. The week also includes a session on the orange economy and the Caribbean Women’s Leadership Dinner and Awards.

“There is no better time than now for the Caribbean to come together, strategize, and create sustainable pathways for the future of our tourism industry,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, CTO’s Secretary-General and CEO. “Caribbean Week in New York provides a valuable opportunity for us to showcase the strength, resilience, and unique offerings of our region while fostering deeper connections with our diaspora and key industry players.”

Caribbean Week in New York Sponsorship Opportunities

CTO is inviting sponsors to be part of this premier tourism event, providing an exceptional opportunity for brands to align with the Caribbean’s most influential industry gathering. Customizable sponsorship packages are available, offering benefits such as: