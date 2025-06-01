Caribbean Week Features Top Caribbean Artists in Times Square

NEW YORK — Top Caribbean musicians are gearing up to bring the rhythm of the Caribbean to Times Square next week. This event is when the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) presents its first Caribbean Cultural Showcase.

Caribbean Cultural Showcase Artists

Headliners from Dominica include Asa Bantan, the dynamic Bouyon music ambassador, and Marie-Claire Giraud, the internationally acclaimed jazz and opera singer. Additionally, the US-based Know Your Culture dance group will perform. Also featured are two top St. Lucian artists — Motto, the high-energy soca sensation, and regional soca powerhouse Teddyson John. Additional performers include Kenyo Baly, the soulful singer from Saint-Martin. Moreover, Wukkout!, the high-energy New York–based soca dance fitness experience will be there.

A signature addition to Caribbean Week in New York (CWNY) 2025, the Cultural Showcase will take place on Thursday, June 5. It will be held from 4 PM to 8 PM at The Westin New York at Times Square.

This immersive celebration will feature live performances, culinary delights, and vibrant artistic displays. It will also include exclusive travel offers and opportunities to win trips to Caribbean destinations. The Legendary Supreme Team will set the musical tone for the evening. Confirmed highlights include Grenada’s traditional Jab Jab and ShortKnee performers. Alongside them will be a Jamaican fashion show.

Participating destinations include Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Kitts, Saint Lucia, and Saint-Martin. Sandals Resorts International is also set to take part.

TEMPO Networks to join CTO for cultural celebration

This year’s Showcase also marks the 20th anniversary of TEMPO Networks. The groundbreaking Caribbean media brand launched during Caribbean Week in 2005. TEMPO’s continued presence underscores the powerful connection between Caribbean culture, media, and tourism.

“As TEMPO Networks celebrates 20 extraordinary years of elevating Caribbean culture, music and lifestyle to the world, I am both humbled and deeply grateful for the journey,” said Frederick A. Morton, Jr., Founder & CEO, TEMPO Networks. He said partnering once again with CTO for Caribbean Week is especially meaningful, “as it brings us full circle — back to where it all began with our unforgettable launch concert at the South Street Seaport in 2005. This milestone is not only a testament to the strength and beauty of Caribbean people and culture, but also to the power of unity, vision and persistence. The best is yet to come.”

Vibrancy of Caribbean Culture

“We are pleased to partner with TEMPO on our Caribbean Cultural Showcase,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General and CEO of CTO. “This event is a joyful reminder of our region’s vibrancy and resilience – celebrating who we are through music, food, art and shared community.”

CWNY 2025 Events

Held under the theme “Caribbean Resilience: Crafting Tomorrow’s Tourism”, CWNY 2025 features a dynamic schedule of events, including a Media Marketplace, Caribbean Media Awards, and educational sessions on sustainable tourism development.

A highlight of the week will be a special Orange Economy discussion, featuring Morton, Jr.; Asa Bantan; Motto; Louis Lewis, CEO of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority; and other regional thought leaders. The session will be moderated by media maven Vanessa James of VJMedia.

Tickets for the Cultural Showcase are available now at https://bit.ly/caribbeanculturalshowcasetickets.