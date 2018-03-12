Caribbean Village Festival and Publix Team Up to Support the Community

Lauderhill – The Caribbean Village Festival is proud to announce Publix, one of the largest supermarket chains in the southeast region, as one of this year’s sponsors.

On June 24th, inside the Lauderhill Sports Complex, Publix, along with The Galleon Foundation, LDA Wealth Management, Wells Fargo Bank, Grace Foods,NBC6, Coral Spring Auto Mall, YellowCab Broward, and the Lauderhill Mall, will all help to close-out Caribbean-American Heritage Month.

As the culture within South Florida continues to grow, Publix is standing by their commitment to support the people that heavily supports them. “Publix Supermarkets has served our community for a while now. Our products are on their shelves, and if it’s not, they’re ordering it. This was important for us to forged a relationship to celebrate Caribbean-American Heritage Month,” said Lindell Douglas, CEO of the Caribbean Village Festival.

Between the food and entertainment, there will be tropical experiences from various islands such as Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Bahamas, Haiti, Barbados, and many more.

Caribbean Village Festival Entertainment

Scheduled performances by Kymani Marley, Alison Hinds, Kevin Lyttle, Shurwayne Winchester, Julien Believe, Mika Ben, and headliner, international recording artist, Maxi Priest will set the stage on fire along with host and comedian, Majah Hype.

Early Bird tickets have been extended until March 31st, ensuring South Florida residents can take advantage of $20 tickets at their local Caribbean outlets, or online for only $30.