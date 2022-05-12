Caribbean Tourism Organization Applauds Johnson Johnrose

[BRIDGETOWN, Barbados] – The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) wishes to extend heartfelt appreciation to Mr. Johnson Johnrose, who has moved on from the CTO after 20 years at the organization.

Johnson, as he is more commonly known, joined the CTO in February 2002 as a communications consultant. He was immediately thrown into the ‘fray’. Especially as the world was recovering from the upheaval caused by the September 2001 attack. As well as the significant changes they caused for aviation and travel overall. This period cemented Johnson’s role and position in the CTO, and he was appointed as the organization’s communications specialist in January 2003, a position he held until May 6, 2022.

During the ensuing years, Johnson’s work has been a significant part of the communications landscape in the Caribbean. This has extended from economic downturns to natural disasters and crimes against visitors. Throughout these events, the overarching focus of CTO communications, was to ensure that the Caribbean’s voice was clearly heard and recognized. Also, in the case of disasters, the Caribbean was shown as open for business as quickly as it was possible. This was particularly well demonstrated during the aftermath of the super hurricanes of 2017. More recently during the ongoing pandemic, ever since its start in March 2020 in the Caribbean.

Johnson’s role as a conduit for information on Caribbean tourism and the Caribbean in general is well known. As a result, it will live on for a long time.

The CTO’s Council of Ministers and Commissioners of Tourism, Board of Directors and staff wish Johnson well as he moves on to this new phase of his life.