Caribbean Tourism Organization Announces Partnership with George Washington University

WASHINGTON, DC – The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) announced a new partnership today with The George Washington University’s International Institute of Tourism Studies that will give CTO members the opportunity to earn a professional certificate in sustainable tourism destination management at a discounted rate.

“The Caribbean is the most tourism-dependent region in the world, and it also faces unique challenges due to these destinations’ vulnerability to climate change,” says Seleni Matus, executive director of the International Institute of Tourism Studies. “We are delighted to provide this specialised programme to local and regional industry professionals to support sustainable destination management throughout the Caribbean region.”

“The CTO is dedicated to facilitating opportunities for the development of tourism professionals in the Caribbean. We see our partnership with The George Washington University as further strengthening our programming in this critical area.” says Faye Gill, director, membership services at the CTO. “The focus on managing sustainable destinations is also very important, given the significant impact natural and man-made factors have had on the region in recent times.”

The professional certificate in sustainable tourism destination management introduces participants to best practices and current trends in sustainable tourism and destination management.

Participants are exposed to the practical tools that lead to successful planning, development, management and marketing of sustainable tourism destinations and businesses. The programme will be offered in three-course sets twice this year and will be delivered online in order to easily reach participants throughout the Caribbean.

Whether participants enroll in a single course or complete the entire certificate programme, participants will have the opportunity to improve their professional standing, expand their industry network, and deepen their understanding of tourism’s ability to contribute to environmental, social and economic goals.

For more information about the professional certificate in sustainable tourism destination management, please visit the programme website or contact destinations@gwu.edu.