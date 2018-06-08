Caribbean Tourism Needs To Add More Value to the Touristic Experiences

Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Bartlett calls for New Architecture for Caribbean Tourism

NEW YORK – Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett has called for a new architecture as it relates to Caribbean Tourism so as to add more value to the touristic experiences and increase growth.

During his presentation on a Cohesive Caribbean Model, at a Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) Council of Tourism Ministers and Commissioners meeting yesterday, Minister Bartlett said, “Caribbean island-states are uniquely positioned to benefit from this phenomenal tourism growth that is anticipated to occur globally, at rate of 4-5% over the next several years, providing that certain arrangements and strategic planning are put in place on a region-wide basis.”

“As a region we need to recognize the indispensability of the tourism industry to economic development in the region and act to consolidate and increase shares of the global market.”

Highlighting the global competitiveness of the sector and the dependency of the region on this economic activity, Minister Bartlett urged CTO member states to seek a more collaborative approach in ensuring not only sustainability but resilience within the region.

According to Minister Bartlett, “Regional leaders in tourism- hoteliers, government officials, marketers, aviation authorities, must identify a multi-dimensional collaborative framework that is best suited for enhancing tourism products and services in the region. Failure to steadfastly and purposefully adopt this depended collaborative approach may be to the detriment of the long term competitiveness of our highly tourism-dependent regional economies.”

Caribbean Tourism Saw 30 Million Visitors

Whilst the Caribbean experienced 30 million visitors which resulted in US$37Billion in total visitor spending last year, Minister Bartlett called for “policymakers to strengthen cooperation aimed at identifying and developing strategies and innovations to consolidate and expand the region’s market shares of international visitors and also to make tourism more beneficial to local communities.”

“Only a deeper collaborative approach to tourism development in the region will allow for Caribbean states to combat shared threats and risks and remain globally competitive.”

Minister Bartlett is currently participating in the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) annual Caribbean Week in New York.

The CTO’s Caribbean Week is the largest regional tourism activity in the New York area. This year, the event has attracted over 6000 participants, from over 24 member countries, engaging in a series of regional discussions on the future of the industry.

During his visit to New York, the Minister is joined by John Lynch, Chairman of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB); Donovan White, Director of Tourism; and Fiona Fennell, Senior Director of Corporate Communications at the Ministry of Tourism.