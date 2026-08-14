Caribbean Synchronicity – Jamaica and Jung

CAYMAN ISLANDS – The philosopher Jung used the term synchronicity to refer to an event that is apparently connected to several other moments but in fact is not so, such as a dream and reality, often referred to as deja vu. In the Caribbean, especially in Jamaica and Trinidad, political dreams are turning into nightmares.

The Prime Minister of Jamaica was recently rebuffed by the Court of Appeal in a further attempt to stifle the ongoing integrity investigation into his financial affairs. The simple answer would be that he goes gospel with the nation to include his inner circle, even if that poses a risk of resignation.

Hope springs eternal in the human breast.

The Tipping Point

Jung was not alone as the great Jamaica writer Malcolm Gladwell posed a similar situation in his powerful book, The Tipping Point. The sudden turning of a specific situation will sometime involve several unconnected events, often the fall of ideas and personalities.

Gladwell like Marlon James, mirror the early Bob Marley experience of being more popular abroad than at home. Perhaps the song would be, when will it change?

Regrettably, there are no roads or structures named after these two Jamaican greats even though one book uses the word killing in the title.

One scenario would be the speaker of parliament, convicted of an integrity offence, leaving office to return as a minister of the cabinet while the wife of the prime minister assumes that post.

Musical chairs or the old radio drama, Dulcimina.

That cabinet has another minister charged for illicit enrichment while the prime minister is under the cloud of his own integrity investigation.

This is a real thing, seemingly unconnected, except as a modern example of how not to appoint connections to entitled positions while the young and qualified are waiting in the wings, apparently forever.

The most anticipated synchronicity in Jamaica would be a ruling government depending on four members of parliament from a low turnout election, who suddenly break with the status quo, to bring Jamaica to a new level of governance.

Older guidance could be found in the book of Luke:

For everyone to whom much is given, of him shall much be required; and of him to whom men entrust much, they will require and demand all the more.

Time will tell.