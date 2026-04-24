Caribbean Professionalism – A Cautionary Tale

CAYMAN ISLANDS – Many years ago I represented some Colombian pilots caught in a massive cocaine sting. Apparently, it is a Colombian thing to kill lawyers in order to send a message to minions for them to keep quiet. Shortly after the case began, a senior police officer met with me to give the cheery news that I was the subject of a Colombian contract to kill me by those that are called, Sicarios. I was offered a security team of novices with no combat experience, so I chose my own guns and a bulletproof vest instead. Long story short, I am alive and the people ordering my death ended up in an American prison where one died of old age and his brother will soon join him.

I think of them sometimes when I have a cold beer and a nice plate of food.

This is a cautionary tale for people confronted by apparent professionals to sometimes take your fate in your own hands, it could save you, personally and at the ballot box.

Caribbean people are often intimidated by politicians, police, obeah practitioners and doctors. This need not be if one is able to access information, education and most importantly, experience. Most politicians coming before the electorate rarely explain their real experience qualification for the job and almost never explain their wealth.

In this, the English are at the forefront in redeveloping integrity compliance with the latest corruption tool called the Unexplained Wealth Order. If you have not heard of this development it is because every single politician fears this brake on corrupt behaviour or those simply without integrity.

Regrettably, the British have not forced this development on their Caribbean possessions while determining their cultural sexual behavior with same sex legislation over popular objection. Ganja not legalized, corporate beneficial registers not opened and now, no unexplained wealth orders.

Unexplained Wealth Order

The United Kingdom recently had their first successful Unexplained Wealth Order before the courts, despite many appeals, against a woman who could not explain millions spent at the Harrods department store, leading to seizure of her properties.

Most of the Caribbean are not faced with the U.K. reluctance for their possessions on the modern matter of Unexplained Wealth Orders. Legislation could come from countries like Jamaica fairly quickly and it would help to fill gaping holes left by loans to foreign corporations as well as hurricane Melissa damage.

This may be unlikely in Jamaica given the unresolved integrity issues of their leader. Other countries not faced with this predicament could proceed to turn the page on a new Caribbean, or not.

As the book of Isaiah says:

Forget the former things;

do not dwell on the past.

19 See, I am doing a new thing!

Now it springs up; do you not perceive it?

I am making a way in the wilderness

and streams in the wasteland.