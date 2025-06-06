Caribbean Posh Welcomes Cedella Marley as Honoree

St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands — Caribbean POSH is thrilled to announce the addition of Cedella Marley—CEO of the Bob Marley Group of Companies, fashion designer, author, philanthropist, and cultural ambassador—to the prestigious lineup of honorees for the 2025 Caribbean POSH ICON Woman Awards.

As the daughter of global music legends Bob and Rita Marley, Cedella has carved out her own powerful legacy while honoring the spirit of her family’s enduring influence. She is a true Caribbean icon, championing creativity, heritage, and empowerment on a global scale. This signature event takes place during Caribbean POSH Weekend, June 27–29, 2025, at the stunning Yacht Haven Grand in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Joining Cedella are three other extraordinary women who are each redefining excellence in their fields:

Aisha Hinds, acclaimed actress (9-1-1, Underground) and fearless activist using her voice and platform to champion truth and social justice

Patrice Roberts, internationally celebrated soca artist and entrepreneur

Keithlin Caroo-Afrifa, founder of Helen’s Daughter and advocate for food sovereignty in the Caribbean

The ICON Woman Awards were first launched in 2024, with an inspiring inaugural class of honorees that included Janeisha John, media personality and former Miss USVI; Naomi Cowan, singer, songwriter, and creative entrepreneur; Sydnee Douyon, Black Enterprise – award winning journalist; and Yvette Noel-Schure, renowned publicist and communications powerhouse (Beyonce’s publicist). Each woman is a force in her own right and a reflection of the bold, visionary spirit this platform was built to celebrate.

Celebrating Regional Excellence with a Diaspora Lens

This year’s awards received over 200 nominations from across the Caribbean and diaspora, covering 17 distinct award categories that highlight the breadth of Caribbean women’s contributions. Top countries represented among nominees include Trinidad, Jamaica, St. Lucia, U.S. Virgin Islands, and British Virgin Islands.

As a community-driven initiative, the Caribbean POSH ICON Woman Awards were created to shift how Caribbean women are seen and celebrated—beyond borders, beyond titles. With a focus on both regional and diaspora impact, the awards aim to elevate unsung heroes, innovators, and culture shapers by giving the Caribbean community the voice and power to recognize its own.

A Weekend of Empowerment, Connection, and Culture

Caribbean POSH Weekend is a three-day celebration curated to uplift, inspire, and equip Caribbean women across industries. Through immersive experiences, high-powered conversations, and unforgettable celebrations, the weekend is designed to foster meaningful connections and promote regional collaboration.

Featured Events Include:

Caribbean POSH ICON Woman Awards – Friday, June 27

– Friday, June 27 POSHgirl POWER Brunch – Saturday, June 28

– Saturday, June 28 PINK Sunday Sunset Sail – Sunday, June 29

This year’s theme, “Embrace the Power. Live the Dream,” invites attendees to show up boldly and dream limitlessly, embodying the true spirit of Caribbean resilience and brilliance.

Keynote Spotlight: Teri Helenese

Director of State-Federal Relations, U.S. Virgin Islands

Keynote Topic: “Empowering Growth: The Future of Caribbean Business in a Changing World”

Teri Helenese brings a powerful and timely message, exploring how policy, innovation, and collaboration can drive prosperity for Caribbean women in business. Her insights will spark critical conversations around the region’s growth and the role women must play in shaping its future.

Why You Should Attend

Witness Caribbean excellence live and in person

live and in person Network with entrepreneurs, creatives, and change-makers

with entrepreneurs, creatives, and change-makers Gain valuable insights to grow your brand or business

to grow your brand or business Celebrate our culture through fashion, music, and storytelling

Be part of a movement that honors our stories and our power

Whether you’re coming solo, bringing your tribe, or planning a girls’ getaway—there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss the “Me and My Bestie” package, designed for dynamic duos ready to make memories together. For businesses and organizations, custom corporate packages are also available—perfect for team development, client appreciation, or aligning your brand with Caribbean empowerment.

More Than a Seat—It’s an Experience

Every event ticket includes:

Curated POSH swag bags

Delicious mimosas

Tasty POSH eats

Fun raffle prizes, including a chance to win a weekend stay at Long Bay Beach Resort, BVI

