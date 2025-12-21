Caribbean Players Participating in the Upcoming IPL 2026: Who to Watch Out For

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction finally wrapped up with several Caribbean players finding spots in various franchises. Some came through bidding battles, and others stayed put through retentions or trades.

So, who are the Caribbean players confirmed for IPL 2026? Let’s take a closer look.

Jason Holder – Gujarat Titans

Barbados’ Jason Holder was bought by the Gujarat Titans for ₹7 crore (around $840,000). Aside from GT, Chennai Super Kings also bid for him, and with his base price at ₹2 crore, the bidding was quite intense.

Why Gujarat Titans Bid for Holder:

Adds batting depth without forcing changes elsewhere

Fits a squad built around flexible all-round roles

The price reflected demand rather than surplus options in that category.

Akeal Hosein – Chennai Super Kings

Akeal Hosein from Trinidad was signed by Chennai Super Kings at his base price of ₹2 crore. He was not part of the IPL last season, and that’s most likely why Chennai picked him without entering a bidding contest.

Why CSK Bid for Hosein:

Strong recent T20 economy rates

Effective against right-handed batters

Aligns with Chennai’s preference for control-based spin

This was a targeted selection rather than a market-driven one.

Nicholas Pooran – Lucknow Super Giants

Nicholas Pooran remains part of the Lucknow Super Giants, and was retained with a ₹21 crore (approx. US$2.5 million) salary. This makes him one of the highest-paid retained players in the IPL 2026 edition.

Why Lucknow kept Pooran:

A reliable middle-order

His T20 performance has always been consistent.

His consistent performance makes him a player who impacts many 2026 Indian Premier League champion predictions , as he is consistently viewed as a crucial match-winner in any lineup.

Sherfane Rutherford – Mumbai Indians

Sherfane Rutherford joined the Mumbai Indians through a trade from the Gujarat Titans. Mumbai didn’t really bid for him at the auction. Securing him came in later, during the trade window, and he was priced at ₹2.6 crore.

What Mumbai could get from the deal:

Middle-order power without a fixed batting position

Recent franchise form showing consistent strike rates

Flexibility in overseas combinations

The trade suggests Mumbai saw value without pushing auction prices.

Romario Shepherd – Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Romario Shepherd will play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the upcoming IPL 2026. He has previously been part of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants squads, and joined RCB in 2025. It feels like RCB’s reasoning was straightforward for his retention, as they need an all-round player who bowls at the back end.

More reasons why RCB may need Shepherd:

Extra batting depth in high-scoring game

Recent T20 performances showing effectiveness late in innings

RCB’s squad makeup points to balance being a priority this cycle.

Rovman Powell – Kolkata Knight Riders

Jamaican cricketer Rovman Powell remains part of the Kolkata Knight Riders lineup. He was acquired by KKR last season and continues to be a well-performing player of the squad.

Reasons why Powell is a good move for KKR:

Recognized for his athleticism and sharp, safe hands in the field

Described as a leader among West Indies players.

Powell has a history of performing well in difficult situations, including a significant partnership with Jos Buttler in a record-breaking chase against KKR in a previous season.

Sunil Narine – Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunil Narine is still with the Kolkata Knight Riders. He has been with the franchise since 2012, and this retention was pretty much expected.

Recent seasons show how his role has adjusted:

Continues as a frontline bowling option

Used situationally with the bat

Trusted in high-impact phases

Shimron Hetmyer – Rajasthan Royals

Shimron Hetmyer was retained by the Rajasthan Royals. He has been with the franchise since 2022.

Hetmyer has established himself as one of the league’s most effective finishers, particularly after joining the Royals in 2022. He definitely played a big role in their run to the final that year, so his retention was also somehow expected by many.

Reasons for RR’s Retention of Shimron Hetmyer:

He can effortlessly clear boundaries.

His skill set offers the batting needed in the crucial death overs of a T20 match.

Closing Thoughts

Several other Caribbean players were part of the IPL 2026 auction pool. Alzarri Joseph, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, and Kyle Mayers were among those available. Joseph and Hope entered the auction with a base price of ₹2 crore, but unfortunately, neither secured a spot in any franchise.

Now that the IPL Mega Auction has concluded, talks on how each team will likely perform next year are now a hot topic among cricket fans. What we can look forward to next are the teams’ playing XIs. The IPL 2026 will be held from March 26 to May 31, 2026, and fixtures have not yet been announced.