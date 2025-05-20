Caribbean Nations Unite to Combat Regional Security Threats

By Derrick Scott

WASHINGTON DC – In a region where a wave of collaborative security expertise is emerging. Ten Jamaicans were among 35 Caribbean law enforcement professionals who graduated on Friday, May 16 from the prestigious Caribbean Security and Defense Course offered by the William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies in Washington DC, signaling a unified approach to tackling the region’s most pressing security challenges.

“As a Caricom State we have too many silos,” remarked Jamaica constabulary force( JCF) Acting Senior Superintendent of Police, Victor Barrett of Jamaica’s Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigation Branch, who spoke on behalf of his country’s contingent. “But on this course for the past two weeks, we saw whereas a Caribbean community we move closer together as a body, and as a body unity is strength.”

Training Program Topics

The four-week program combines online learning and in-person training. It is the main educational offering of the Perry Center for English-speaking Caribbean nations. The program includes key topics. These topics are defense governance, transnational threats, human rights, disaster response, and cybersecurity issues in the region.

Beyond the classroom walls, the course forges crucial personal connections that may prove more valuable than the formal education itself. “Definitely, and the important thing is that we form alliances, so we have a point of contact in different regions,” Barrett explained.

“There is significant collaboration between the Caribbean Community Implementation Agency for Crime and Security in Belize, the Regional Security System and the Transnational Organised Crime Task Force, so if we have an issue in neighboring states, we know who to call.” These professional networks, Barrett emphasized, could prove invaluable during cross-border operations.

United Front

The Jamaican delegation comprised of members from the Jamaica Defense Force (JDF), the Major Organized Crime Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA), and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF). They joined counterparts from nine other nations including Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

For a region grappling with sophisticated criminal enterprises that exploit geographical fragmentation, the timing couldn’t be more critical. Participants received specialized training in combating transnational crime, cybercrime, illicit firearms trafficking, human trafficking, and counterfeiting—all pressing concerns in Caribbean nations where criminal organizations increasingly operate across borders.

“In this modern world, where crime has many faces, we are well prepared,” Barrett insisted. “I do not think, but I know, we all possess the capacity to do our country good.”

The program’s methodology blends theoretical frameworks with practical applications, requiring participants to develop individualized action plans targeting specific security challenges in their home organizations. This approach bridges the gap between global security trends, U.S. policy considerations, and Caribbean regional best practices.

Special Recognition

Four Jamaicans received special recognition for outstanding presentations during the course. They are Lt. Colonel Maxwell Gordon of JDF; Rhoan Barker of CARICOM IMPACS, Pauline Powell, MOCA and Joanna Collen, JCF. Their achievements reflect the Perry Center’s mission to function as “a trusted agent uniquely positioned to convene the leading network of security and defense practitioners in the Americas.”

Whether this newly minted cadre of security professionals can translate their Washington education into tangible security improvements remains to be seen. The Caribbean continues to face daunting challenges from organized crime networks that exploit jurisdictional boundaries and limited resources.

Acting SSP Barrett however, struck an optimistic tone regarding implementation of these newly acquired strategies: “This exposure will allow us to better focus on the criminal networks in the region. Our Commissioner of Police, Dr. Kevin Blake has given us a mandate, focusing on the deterrent strategy, and what we learn here today will bolster our efforts to continue this fight.”

Evolving Caribbean Security Threats

As Caribbean nations face new security threats with few resources, this cross-border training program is very important. It shows that isolation is not an option for regional security. Criminal groups in the region have learned to work together across borders. Now, those who protect the region must also learn to do the same.

Perry Center’s Foundational Course

The Caribbean Security and Defense (CSD) course is the Perry Center’s main course for the English-speaking Caribbean. It lasts four weeks, with two weeks of distance learning and two weeks in person. This course helps both civilian and military participants learn about all key areas of focus at the Perry Center.

Defense and security governance;

Transnational threats;

Human rights and the rule of law;

Disaster response; and cyber

The course uses a mix of methods. These include readings, lectures, group discussions, and field visits. Participants will also create individual action plans. These plans will focus on one or more course themes. The goal is to implement these plans in their home organizations.

CSD seeks to provide participants with a bridge between global trends, US policy, and Caribbean regional best practices.