MIAMI – The Arsht Center is kicking off Miami’s 2022 Carnival weekend with a free, in-depth discussion about Caribbean music and its influence on culture as part of their Heritage Project salon series, which returns for its third season this fall. The salon is free and open to the public and first-access passes are required.

This conversation will be moderated by Dr. Mary, founder of Dr. Mary Media Services, a social media company that amplifies Caribbean events in the South Florida community.

Panelists include:

Dony Felix, educator and Caribbean music artist

Tanto Irie, HOT105 Reggae Runnins host and President/CEO of Reggae Runnins