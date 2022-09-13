Local News

An Open Discussion on Caribbean Music, Influence and Culture

Arsht Center Heritage Project

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News26 mins ago
0 2 Less than a minute

MIAMI – The Arsht Center is kicking off Miami’s 2022 Carnival weekend with a free, in-depth discussion about Caribbean music and its influence on culture as part of their Heritage Project salon series, which returns for its third season this fall. The salon is free and open to the public and first-access passes are required.

This conversation will be moderated by Dr. Mary, founder of Dr. Mary Media Services, a social media company that amplifies Caribbean events in the South Florida community.

Caribbean Music, Influence and Culture - Dr. Mary
Dr Mary

Panelists include:

  • Dony Felix, educator and Caribbean music artist
Caribbean Music, Influence and Culture - Dony Felix
Dony Felix
Caribbean Music, Influence and Culture - Tanto Irie
Tanto Irie
An Open Discussion on Caribbean Music, Influence and Culture - DJ Killa Mike
DJ Killa Mike

 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News26 mins ago
0 2 Less than a minute
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Category One Hurricane Gustav approaching the South Coast of Haiti

August 26, 2008

U.S. Secretary of State Thanks, Praises Bermuda

July 13, 2009

Food For The Poor-Jamaica Celebrates 30 Years of Service

June 8, 2013

Joint initiative to galvanize a South Florida community towards political action and advocacy

July 14, 2010
Back to top button