Caribbean Music Awards Stacks The Stage For Historic Trinidad & Tobago Debut

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad — The Caribbean Music Awards is heading to Trinidad & Tobago. In just a few days, the fourth annual celebration will bring artists, presenters, music executives, media and Caribbean tastemakers together from across the region and around the world. Moreover, it will anchor a weekend of music, culture and connection. It will also spotlight the sounds and talent of the Caribbean and the global audiences, artists and communities they continue to reach.

With the Awards making its Trinidad & Tobago debut on Saturday, September 19 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain, the latest additions to the lineup reflect the breadth of the Caribbean community coming together for the occasion.

Caribbean Music Awards Presenters

Lady Lava, Moliy, Yung Bredda, Jessie Woo, Kevin Crown, Rae, Angela Hunte, Terri Lyons, Ayetian, Anika Berry, Full Blown, Rome, Star Martin, Seani B, Alison Hinds, Lyrikal, Jordan English, and DJ Bravo will join the evening as presenters. This will bring together artists, broadcasters, producers, DJs and cultural voices from across the Caribbean and its global diaspora.

Grenada’s 2025 Power Soca Monarch winner Muddy has also joined the performer lineup, bringing his Grenadian Jab sound to the NAPA stage. His breakout track “Payroll” was named No. 85 on Rolling Stone’s 100 Best Songs of 2025. This followed its impact during Grenada’s 2025 Carnival season.

Trinidadian artists Mela Caribe and Christo will also perform, adding a strong local presence to the Awards’ first Trinidad & Tobago edition. Mela Caribe arrives following her Best New Artist (Soca) nomination at this year’s Caribbean Music Awards. Meanwhile, Christo brings the momentum of a breakout Carnival season and his growing presence within Trinidad’s next generation of Soca talent.

They join previously announced performers V’ghn, Freetown Collective, Jah Mason, 450, 1T1 and Theomaa. Together they will bring Soca, Reggae, Dancehall, Bouyon, Jab and contemporary Caribbean sounds on the NAPA stage.

The celebration is also taking shape beyond the NAPA stage. KFC, House of Angostura, SSS Mobility, and Blue Waters have joined the Caribbean Music Awards as sponsors. They are supporting a weekend that will bring together artists, audiences, industry, and cultural voices. They will come from across the Caribbean and its global community.

BILLBOARD JOINS AS OFFICIAL GLOBAL MEDIA PARTNER, LIVESTREAMING THE RED CARPET SPECIAL AND AMPLIFYING THE CELEBRATION ACROSS DIGITAL AND SOCIAL PLATFORMS.

THE WEEKEND

The Awards are the centerpiece of the inaugural Caribbean Elite Weekend Experience, running September 18–20 throughout Trinidad & Tobago. Friday’s Welcome Reception will bring guests together ahead of Saturday’s Awards. This will be followed by the Stars & Steel Concert & Awards on Sunday, September 20.

The weekend will also bring together a community that has long moved between the Caribbean and its global diaspora. The artists being celebrated may come from different islands, cities and generations. However, their music has taken the same routes. It moved from Carnival stages and sound systems to New York clubs. It then reached global festivals and millions of online listeners.

Now, many of those voices are converging in Trinidad for one weekend.

The fourth annual Caribbean Music Awards will be hosted by Nailah Blackman and Majah Hype. The event will honor Shyne, Calypso Rose, Alan Cavé, and Patra. They are being recognized for their lasting impact on Caribbean music and culture.