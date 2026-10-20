Caribbean Music Awards 2026 Sets Global Premiere

The Trinidad-hosted ceremony streams Oct. 25 on YouTube and TRACE+, with TV broadcasts confirmed across eight Caribbean markets.

NEW YORK — The Caribbean Music Awards 2026 will make its global broadcast premiere on Sunday, October 25, at 9 p.m. ET on the official Caribbean Music Awards YouTube channel.

Presented by Trinidad Tourism Limited, the fourth annual ceremony will also stream internationally on the TRACE+ app and air on select TRACE television channels. Eight Caribbean markets have confirmed local television coverage.

The premiere follows the awards ceremony held September 19 at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain. It marked the first time the Caribbean Music Awards took place in Trinidad and Tobago after three years in Brooklyn, New York.

Built around the theme “Sounds of the Caribbean” and a celebration of the region’s voices, the event brought together artists, music executives, cultural leaders and international media. Weeks of red-carpet clips, performances and artist appearances have continued to fuel interest in the full broadcast.

Caribbean Music Stars Take the Stage

Majah Hype and Nailah Blackman hosted the show, which featured performances by 1T1, Theomaa, FreeTown Collective, Mela Caribe, Christo, Lil Kerry, V’ghn, 450, Jah Mason, Harmonik and Muddy, among others.

Patra, Calypso Rose, Alan Cavé and Shyne Honored

The ceremony recognized four influential Caribbean figures: Patra received the Lifetime Achievement Award, Calypso Rose earned the Elite Calypso Award, Alan Cavé received the Elite Konpa Award and Shyne was presented with the Global Ambassador Award.

Spanning soca, dancehall, reggae, bouyon, konpa, chutney soca, calypso, Dennery and French Caribbean music, the program showcases distinct but connected sounds reaching audiences across borders.

The global premiere follows the first Caribbean Music Awards Elite Weekend Experience in Trinidad and Tobago. The three-day gathering included industry conversations, a welcome reception, international media events and a celebration of Caribbean heritage and steelpan.

How to Watch the Caribbean Music Awards 2026

YouTube Global Premiere

Date: Sunday, October 25, 2026

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Platform: Official Caribbean Music Awards YouTube channel

Watch: Caribbean Music Awards on YouTube

TRACE+ Global Streaming and TV

Date: Sunday, October 25, 2026

Time: 9 p.m. ET

The ceremony will air on select TRACE channels across the French Caribbean, France, the United Kingdom and Francophone Africa. It will also stream on the TRACE+ app.

Watch: Stream on TRACE+

Caribbean TV Broadcast Partners

The awards will air Sunday, October 25, at 9 p.m. ET through the following confirmed broadcasters:

Trinidad & Tobago: CNC3

CNC3 Jamaica: CVM

CVM Barbados: CBC / TV8

CBC / TV8 Curaçao: TeleCuraçao

TeleCuraçao Saint Lucia: MBC TV / Real FM

MBC TV / Real FM Vincent & the Grenadines: SVG TV

SVG TV Sint Maarten: TV15

TV15 Dominica: Channel 105 via Flow TV

Viewers should check local listings for channel availability and broadcast information.