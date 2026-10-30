Caribbean Medical Mission Marks 30 Years

New Jersey gala to honor medical volunteers and community leaders supporting underserved communities in the Caribbean, the U.S. and Africa.

NEW JERSEY – The Caribbean Medical Mission (CMM) of New Jersey will mark 30 years of volunteer health care and humanitarian service with a black-tie gala Saturday, Nov. 7. The event will be held at The Grand in Totowa, New Jersey.

The anniversary celebration, themed “Decades of Impact, Shaping the Future,” will honor the organization’s founders, medical volunteers and community partners. In addition, there will be humanitarian and media honorees, including Dr. Patrick Anderson and Clement Hume, known as “Ras Clem.”

Known as CMM, the volunteer organization brings together health professionals and community volunteers. Their mission is to provide medical care, health education, supplies and humanitarian assistance to people with limited access to care.

Medical Missions in Jamaica and Beyond

Jamaica has been a longtime beneficiary of CMM’s medical missions, which have served hundreds of people who might otherwise struggle to afford treatment.

CMM President Dr. Donna Hutton-Cassies said the organization remains committed to improving access to quality health care. She credited medical volunteers and other team members with sustaining its work in the United States, the Caribbean and Africa.

In Jamaica, its missions have provided medical checks, procedures, eyeglasses and medications. Services and supplies delivered over the years have amounted to hundreds of thousands of dollars in value.

CMM’s message centers on access: “Our organisation provides medical care to those who are not able to afford it.”

Gala Honorees: Patrick Anderson and Ras Clem

Dr. Patrick Anderson will receive the Humanitarian Award for his work providing medical care to underserved populations. Furthermore, he has participated in international medical missions.

Anderson, a specialist in gynecologic cancers, has combined medical expertise with compassionate care in communities with limited access to health services.

Clement Hume, known as “Ras Clem,” will also be recognized for his contributions to media and community empowerment.

Hume is co-founder of Caribbean Lifestyle TV and founder of Groovin Radio, where he serves as executive producer and host. His platforms highlight people and organizations serving their communities and provide information to educate and empower audiences worldwide.

A Volunteer Legacy in Health Care

Hutton-Cassies said the anniversary offers an opportunity to celebrate CMM’s legacy, strengthen communities and encourage future generations to volunteer.

“As we celebrate 30 years of service, we remain grateful to our visionary founders, whose dedication laid the foundation for this organisation,” she said.

CMM is an all-volunteer humanitarian organization. It relies on members and supporters to provide health care, medical supplies, education and community assistance locally and internationally.