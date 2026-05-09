Caribbean Meaning Of Love

CAYMAN ISLANDS – The experience of romance or what some contemplate as love, when a teenager, appears shallow in later years. Somehow intertwined with passion in the heat of the bump and grind of dancing on a weekend, it will float away into anger or non interest.

That is the conundrum of centuries.

People who have exchanged the most intimate acts for long periods, later pass each other on the street or the social networks as if complete strangers. Therein lies the fallacy of a thing called love with couples.

Parental or religious love has no beginning or end, it just is and lasts a lifetime. It is as if, there is real love and then there are the other things: lust, friendship, economic or emotional necessity, biological clock, even companionship. These things should not be confused with love in its purest form, and should always be regarded as just that, other things. When you are deeply in love in your own mind, you are often unable to distinguish if it is real or true and not some other thing.

This would be the corruption of the word love. Books, movies, poetry and even anecdotes have misled us.

Love should not be a word to be used as a tool to extract financial gain, recover from past failed relationships or as the only available road when all else is blocked. It should not be used in conjunction with marriage vows leading to the breakage of even a single one.

It is the confusion of these other things with employment, political or relationship things that lead to the garden of iniquity where disappointment or betrayal are waiting to crush you at the earliest opportunity.

Political Affiliation

The only thing worse than a broken romance is the disappointment of political commitment that lies twisted in the gutter after some act, some legislation, some appointment, some disappointment, some inactivity or unexplained wealth.

Political affiliation can be generational and the disappointment of a failed leader or party will affect many families, groups and geographical areas for years. This is why political parties come and go in the same constituency for many years, without end.

Strange that political parties have never been able to conquer regime change or poor electoral results. They are their own enemy. The people are not blind, deaf or fearful of change, just worn down by the repeating decimal.

There are many things that reveal the secret of the other things, but most often, too late for the victim. When money comes and goes, when health comes and goes, when loyalty comes and goes, when people come and go.

The true meaning of love is when you come to care for a former lover, partner or spouse, years after the last parting. True love shows up at the hospital, bank or court.

The true meaning of love is when your child visits the hospital every day to care and feed you when you are abandoned by others who are in the fullness, other things.

The true meaning of love need not be spoken.