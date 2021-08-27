Caribbean Love Now donates $5 million to Food For The Poor for Haiti

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Caribbean Love Now has donated $5 million to Food For The Poor for its campaign to provide relief to Haiti in the aftermath of the August 17 earthquake. Estimates are that about 1.2 million people, including 540,000 children, have been affected by the earthquake.

“We are heartbroken by the long story of pain and loss that the Haitian people face. But where there is life, there is hope. Even as countless families have lost everything, we want them to know they are not alone,” said Joe Bogdanovich, Chairman, Caribbean Love Now.

Kivette Silvera, Executive Director, Food For The Poor, said, “The way to recovery for the people of Haiti will require the tangible and critical support of partners who recognise that together, we can make a difference. Caribbean Love Now is one such partner, and we are extremely thankful for this significant contribution. As we continue to work with our office in Haiti and our headquarters in Coconut Creek, Florida, we will ensure that this gift is channelled to the communities that need it most.”

Caribbean Love Now Foundation Efforts

Caribbean Love Now is a not-for-profit foundation comprised of businesses connected to Joe Bogdanovich. The Foundation, whose partners include Downsound Entertainment, Argyle Industries, Hardware & Lumber (H&L) and the R Hotel, has in the past provided hurricane aid to Dominica and the Bahamas.

“The increase in local COVID-19 numbers and other humanitarian crises have perhaps wiped the urgency of Haiti’s situation from our consciousness. But, we must amplify the story so that Haitians can rebuild their lives,” said Mr Bogdanovich.

Grassroots Campaign

H&L has joined Food For The Poor in activating a grassroots giving campaign in its ten H&L Rapid True Value stores and five H&L Agro stores. Bins are now available for the public to drop off relief supplies. Including bottled water, baby care, personal care; tarpaulins; and non-perishable food items. Customers can also make cash donations at check-out stations.

“We extend our gratitude to H&L Rapid True Value for coming on board yet again by offering its stores as drop-off locations. This is what it’s all about. Working together to help restore hope and provide relief for our brothers and sisters. Especially during this challenging period,” said Ms Silvera.

Work in Haiti

Food For The Poor began its work in Haiti in 1986, and since March 2020, the organisation has shifted its efforts to providing food for families affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Four special request projects have been established to feed 10,000 families. Each family will receive a food basket of supplies to last for a month. In 2020, the charity shipped 1,049 containers of aid to Haiti.