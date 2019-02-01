Caribbean Legal and Media Powerhouses Join Forces in South Florida

Caribbean Bar Association and Island Syndicate sign MOU aimed at exponential growth and community engagement.

FORT LAUDERDALE – Two of South Florida’s premier Caribbean diaspora entities formed an alliance on the evening of January 30, 2019.

The Caribbean Bar Association (CBA) signed a memorandum of understanding with Island Syndicate, the media, arts, and entertainment creative agency behind international television brands including ‘Taste the Islands’, award-winning print publications, acclaimed art exhibitions including ‘The Reggae Reel’ and the upcoming ‘Caribbean Culinary Museum and Theater Exhibition Series’, and the production of major events in South Florida.

The CBA is a voluntary bar organization that has grown from just over 25 lawyers at its inception, to well over 200 attorneys from the Caribbean-American community in South and Central Florida.

The group will enjoy co-branding on several Island Syndicate projects taking place across South Florida throughout the year.

They will also have the opportunity to offer consultations to attendees of various Island Syndicate events, expanding their presence and community engagement. CBA members will enjoy special partner privileges and benefits, while Island Syndicate will benefit from the promotional and resource support of these valuable allies.

The leaders of both organizations shared their excitement about the collaborative opportunities ahead.

Island Syndicate Director David I. Muir said, “I’ve personally been very close to the bar for many years now. The potential to leverage our networks and influence to the benefit of both our organizations, and the communities we serve, is tremendous. Our statuses as champions of Caribbean excellence can only be made stronger going forward.”

Charise Morgan, president of the Caribbean Bar Association agreed, “The CBA is committed to enhancing the work and lives of our members and community. This alliance will allow us to do both those things, alongside a team with the same stellar commitment to quality as our own.”